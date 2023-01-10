The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Chisholm woman arrested in relation to Tuggeranong jewellery theft: police

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated January 11 2023 - 11:09am, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two women stole an $8999 gold necklace and a $4499 gold pendant from a jewellery store before escaping in a stolen BMW, police allege.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.