Two women stole an $8999 gold necklace and a $4499 gold pendant from a jewellery store before escaping in a stolen BMW, police allege.
A 30-year-old Chisholm woman has been arrested in relation to the theft from a Tuggeranong store on Monday afternoon.
She woman allegedly left the store without paying for the items, while accompanied by another woman.
The pair are then reported to have left in a stolen grey BMW, with a male passenger in the back seat.
The woman was arrested about 6.30pm on Tuesday after police executed search warrants at residences in Chisholm and Monash.
She will face charges of aggravated robbery, driving a motor vehicle without consent, and breach of good behaviour obligation.
Enquiries into the location of the jewellery and the stolen BMW, as well as the accomplices, are continuing.
Anyone with information that may help police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the website. Information can be given anonymously.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
