From the back of the small boat, floating in the blindingly turquoise waters of the lagoon, the older man strums his ukulele and sings out.
"Tatou o tagata folau vala'auina," he begins.
I'm not ashamed to admit that I immediately recognise the song from the Disney movie Moana, about the daughter of a South Pacific chief. Starting in the Samoan language, the singer is declaring "we are voyagers summoned by the mighty gods of this great ocean".
Here, off the shore of the French Polynesian island of Moorea, the song seems a fitting soundtrack. Sure, I may have arrived on the mighty Norwegian Spirit cruise ship rather than by divine decree, but it was still across a great ocean. As I look up at the hulking green peaks of the island's mountains, the strains of the ukulele drifting past me, it might almost be a stirring moment - if it wasn't for our cheeky local guide Arii sidling up to me and, gesturing to the old man singing, and declaring "he's just like Elvis... without the teeth!"
Arii likes a joke. "Why do we use the life jacket?," he asks in his safety briefing. "To let the sharks know where you are! Ha ha!"
And, as it turns out, Arii likes to make me the butt of his jokes too. But I take his humour with good humour and it makes this small excursion even more fun. Moorea will come to be my favourite of the islands in French Polynesia that we visit on this Norwegian Spirit cruise through the South Pacific.
Nearby Tahiti is the most-visited island, having the only international airport in French Polynesia. While Bora Bora is perhaps the most famous - the name alone conjures up images of a spectrum of blue water with luxurious bungalows extending out over it. But I actually find something a bit depressing about Bora Bora when I visit the following day. Many of the luxury resorts remain closed after the pandemic, while there are some that, shuttered even before COVID-19 hit, are still just abandoned on prime real estate.
Moorea, on the other hand, is both vibrant and relaxing. Only about 15,000 people live here and, although there are some luxury properties (yes, even with overwater bungalows), they don't dominate either the scenery or the economy.
Dominating the scenery are the eight enormous mountains that create a dramatic backdrop above the island's beautiful bays. They might be menacing if they weren't so picturesque, the remnants of underwater volcanic eruptions now covered with lush foliage.
And dominating the tourism economy, other than accommodation, are the boat trips around the island, across the lagoon, to smaller tropical hideaways from this tropical hideaway, and to glowing golden beaches.
Arii may have joked about the life jackets attracting sharks, but there are plenty of them when he stops the boat for a swim on a sandbar several hundred metres offshore. Thankfully they're harmless blacktip reef sharks that keep their distance from the swimmers. The stingrays, on the other hand, come up close, but I suspect that's because the guides are surreptitiously feeding them under the water so tourists can pose for photos. (Not a practice that's particularly ethical, in my opinion.)
I don't complain when the guides feed me, though. Arii pulls the boat up to a small island (called a motu) where there's an outdoor kitchen surrounded by tables by the shore. Under palm trees, barefoot in the sand, we feast on the local cuisine - including "poisson cru", a ceviche-style dish of raw fish.
It's nice to have a meal on land, especially a traditional one, but if there's one thing there's no shortage of on this cruise, it's food. Norwegian Cruise Line prides itself on its dining options and the Spirit now has five specialty restaurants after its US$100-million refurbishment. So, along with the complimentary buffet and a la carte menus, I can choose from a French bistro, sushi bar, steakhouse, teppanyaki grill, and Italian eatery.
Having options is important on this 14-day cruise because, although Moorea is close to the two other French Polynesian stops, other destinations like Samoa and Fiji take a couple of days at sea to reach. For some passengers, that's part of the fun - on days where there's nothing you have to do, you can just roll from bingo, to the pool, to the bar, to karaoke. But for those who are using the journey mainly as an easy way to get between the best of the South Pacific, there's still plenty to fill the time. I find myself falling into the rhythm of social events, meals, drinks - and especially the nightly show in the 800-seat theatre.
These post-dinner performances are big productions, a nice way to finish the day (or start the evening, for some people). But you know what is just as good? An old man with a ukulele on the lagoon off Moorea, singing an anthem for all us voyagers.
Michael Turtle was a guest of Norwegian Cruise Line. You can see more on his Time Travel Turtle website.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.