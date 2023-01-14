Having options is important on this 14-day cruise because, although Moorea is close to the two other French Polynesian stops, other destinations like Samoa and Fiji take a couple of days at sea to reach. For some passengers, that's part of the fun - on days where there's nothing you have to do, you can just roll from bingo, to the pool, to the bar, to karaoke. But for those who are using the journey mainly as an easy way to get between the best of the South Pacific, there's still plenty to fill the time. I find myself falling into the rhythm of social events, meals, drinks - and especially the nightly show in the 800-seat theatre.