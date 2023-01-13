Aussie viewers tune in to watch latest episode of royal soap opera

It's a bit like craning to look at a car crash as we drive by. We know we shouldn't do it but the voyeuristic urge is too powerful to look away.
As revelations about the disintegration of the family of Windsor pour in, we may tell ourselves we don't care about the trivia - but then we click the mouse for the next revelation.
On Monday, just under half a million people watched Prince Harry's interview - though just over half a million people routinely watched the fictional soap opera Home and Away, according to TV Blackbox which monitors the industry.
Either way, that is a lot of people - but not an enormous lot of people. The most popular non-sports program of 2022, for example, (The Block - Winner) recorded a total TV audience of 2.664 million, more than five times the Prince Harry audience.
But TV ratings may not tell the whole story.
Mention the saga in your place or work and you may get the response: "I don't care a single tat about it. Not a tat. Don't care" - followed by strong views about every twist in the plot of the royal soap.
Having seen a few episodes of The Crown, it seems we are all experts on the royal family now. We have strong opinions about who's up and who's down among the long-running cast: Harry, Meghan, Charles, Camilla, Kate and William.
Not to mention Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, the Duke of York (and friend of Jeffrey Epstein) and Princess Beatrice (Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi) - (seventh, eight and ninth in line to the throne, in case you were wondering).
Without dwelling on who's right and who's wrong, the row does matter for Australia. If the royal family falters in the minds of the King's Australian subjects, a republic looms larger.
As Professor Frank Bongiorno of the ANU, and author of Dreamers and Schemers: A political history of Australia, puts it: "The saga involving Harry and Meghan returns the royal family to something of the soap opera atmosphere of the 1990s.
"Coming at the same time as the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it's potentially damaging to the monarchy's future in Australia.
"The Albanese government has said it won't look at this issue during its current term and prioritises the First Nations Voice to Parliament, but if we do get to the stage of a return to serious debate on a republic, a feeling that the institution is lacking in dignity will be unhelpful to the cause of constitutional monarchism in Australia.
"It may well move the fence-sitters and the indifferent towards a view that it's time to move on from the monarchy."
So monarchists are at pains to say that the current brouhaha is not about people. What the individuals do doesn't affect the institution of the monarchy. Republicans say the opposite.
"Our support is for the institution of the constitutional monarchy, and the behaviour of one or two people has no bearing on that," Australian Monarchist League chair Eric Abetz said.
The former Liberal senator did agree that it was a "soap opera". And he sided against Harry in the soap: "I do think Harry has done himself and his family damage, but Australians know that every family has it's difficulties, and those difficulties should be played out in private rather than through films or books.
"But it has no implications for our constitutional monarchy."
Republicans see it quite differently - "tragic farce" and "dysfunctional" pepper the views of Australian Republic Movement chairman Craig Foster.
"Australia deserves better than to inherit our head of state from a dysfunctional institution on the other side of the world," Mr Foster said.
"Harry's lifting of the veil of secrecy and the Crown's refusal to account for historical wrongs has done all Australians, and very likely Brits as well, a great service in destroying the carefully confected mythology of human entitlement and shedding light on the dysfunction, jealousy, endemic racism and contempt for the public that underpins the concept of being born to rule.
"The Royal Family are clearly too busy fighting each other than to fight for Australia's interests. Under King Charles, the role of Australian head of state is devolving into a tragic farce.
"I doubt whether Charles would be elected to a local P&C in Australia. Like millions of other Australians, I can emphatically say that Charles does not represent me, my family or my idea of the best of Australia."
After Prince Harry's first interview - with Oprah, for American audiences - republican and former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull said on the ABC: "After the end of the Queen's reign, that is the time for us to say: OK, we've passed that watershed. Do we really want to have whoever happens to be the head of state, the king or queen of the UK, automatically our head of state?"
But the moment may have passed. Anthony Albanese has ruled out a referendum in his first term as prime minister, and there is no guarantee of a second.
But even if he does win the election, a vote to ditch the monarchy probably depends on a yes vote on the voice for Aboriginal people - and there is no guarantee of that.
The royal soap opera will no doubt continue, episode after dismal episode. A car crash is on the way. A tragedy of Shakespearean depth is unfolding.
Now, Shakespeare's the writer who could do it justice.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.