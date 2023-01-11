They couldn't, could they?
You couldn't help but wonder as an "MVP" chant directed at Canberra Capitals star Jade Melbourne rang around the National Convention Centre on Wednesday night.
During a season from hell, where just about anything that could go wrong has, a clash with the Bendigo Spirit should have been over before it started. But nobody told the kids from Canberra, who stunned third-placed Bendigo in a 92-85 upset.
So ends the second-longest losing streak in Capitals history. They break the drought after 15 losses - 12 to start this season and three to end their last.
For months, the championship celebrations of the past have felt a world away. This, a weeknight in the middle of January, felt a little like one.
"The belief in this group has never gone away," Melbourne said.
"You'd walk into practice and you wouldn't know we hadn't won a game. No one ever gave up. We bloody did it."
Melbourne had 18 points, Shaneice Swain 22, Rae Burrell 24. But the numbers were drowned out by the elation.
The Capitals stepped onto the court without their three most experienced players, with the one thing they have been missing almost more than anything staring them in the face: Kelsey Griffin.
Yet players were smiling on the bench as the minutes ticked down. Capitals staff members paced around the arena because they couldn't sit still. When Rae Burrell hit a three with 97 seconds left, you could have heard the cheers from the other side of Lake Burley Griffin.
Few among the crowd would have even tipped the Capitals to get close. They'd have hoped, sure, but really believed? Well, maybe - especially after Bendigo star Griffin left the court during the second quarter, not to return for the rest of the night.
Maybe Canberra's luck was turning. It couldn't have got much worse after the Capitals lost three veterans on game day.
Alex Bunton was ruled out with a hip flexor injury, while a knee problem meant Alison Schwagmeyer-Belger would join Britt Smart in watching from courtside.
So Canberra took to the court without a player older than 25.
Over to you, Melbourne, Swain and company.
When Canberra went into the half-time break trailing by one point, the murmurs grew a little louder. Could they?
So often Canberra have competed for three quarters and fallen over in one.
What they would have done so many times this season to have a player with the experience of Griffin, who was still pictured wearing Capitals colours on a sponsor advertisement inside the venue.
Twice Griffin led the Capitals to a WNBL championship, in one season crowned the league's most valuable player and the best on court during the grand final series, and was arguably the biggest piece in Canberra's puzzle during a four-season stint.
Her departure was compounded by that of Marianna Tolo, and the loss of their two most experienced stars forced the Capitals to invest in youth.
This time, if only for a night, it felt like the Capitals didn't need those big names.
Because they have Jade Melbourne.
Calling her a rising star doesn't do it justice anymore. Scrap the "rising" part, because Melbourne is a genuine star in this league.
The reality is Kristen Veal doesn't have the cattle to be a championship contender this season. The majority of the squad - a key part of which has already been decimated by shock departures, injury and personal leave - is still inexperienced.
That changes with time, and while Veal is keen to keep the core of the group together to rebuild a title contender, the Capitals will likely explore the market in search of key recruits.
If Wednesday night was anything to go by, Capitals fans are ready to buy into the rebuild. And they want Melbourne leading the charge.
