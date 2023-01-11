The Canberra Capitals' winless season has copped yet another setback with injuries to two key players just hours out from tip-off against Bendigo Spirit on Wednesday.
The Capitals will be without starting centre Alex Bunton and veteran playmaker Alison Schwagmeyer-Belger for the round 10 clash at the National Convention Centre.
Bunton is ruled out with a hip flexor issue while Schwagmeyer-Belger is battling a knee complaint, but both injuries have been deemed minor by the club, only likely to sideline the pair for a week or so.
That timeline would still see the duo also miss Saturday's game in Melbourne against the Boomers however, with another tight turnaround to play the Spirit again next Thursday in Bendigo.
Replacing Bunton will prove the toughest task for Capitals coach Kristen Veal, with the team without any other specialist centre on the roster.
Bunton is in the league's top-10 for offensive rebounds (averaging 2.2 a game), with Bendigo's Anneli Maley topping the list with 2.9.
Maley and former Capitals star Kelsey Griffin both also feature inside the top-10 of the WNBL's overall rebound averages with 11.3 and 8 rebounds a game respectively.
Capitals guard Jade Melbourne already said this week how difficult it would be to shut down the impact of Griffin who also averages 17 points, and that job got a lot harder without Bunton.
Melanie Dinjaski
