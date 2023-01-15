The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence

As the secret ministries scandal broke, Albo's officials 'forgot' to mention another plum appointment

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
January 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Moriarty, seen here at estimates with Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, is known to be respected by both Labor and Coalition frontbenchers. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Albanese government filled one of its most coveted and highly paid roles without the customary public disclosure just ten days before it launched political attacks on the previous prime minister for transparency failures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Public Service Editor

I'm the Public Service Editor and Senior Political Reporter for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered eight budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.