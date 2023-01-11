In Shakespeare's Julius Caesar Brutus famously says of his fallen friend: "the evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones".
Those words apply in equal measure to Cardinal George Pell AC, the most senior churchman this country has produced and the Vatican's prefect emeritus of the Secretariat for the Economy, who - like Caesar - died in Rome this week.
The Cardinal's death will undoubtedly reignite bitter disputes over his alleged failure to act when made aware of sexual abuse allegations against local clergy, including the infamous Gerald Ridsdale, in the 1970s. While Cardinal Pell always denied this was the case, the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Childhood Sexual Abuse found otherwise.
His death will also refocus attention on his response to allegations of sexual abuse by clergy while he was the Archbishop of Melbourne in the 1990s and his conviction on sexual abuse charges in 2018. That conviction was overturned by the High Court of Australia in 2020, a decision that resulted in Cardinal Pell's immediate release from prison where he had been serving a six year sentence.
The Cardinal subsequently wrote movingly, and at length, about his 406 days in custody - most of which was spent in solitary confinement.
Speaking of the first Easter in more than 50 years that he was not able to preside over the Easter vigil in a church or cathedral the Cardinal wrote: "I renewed my baptismal promises quietly to myself, not with the newly baptised and the cathedral congregation. And, of course, I could not consecrate bread and the wine or receive communion".
Despite the clouds surrounding his name the Cardinal was a profoundly spiritual man who never lost sight of the vocation he had sanctified when ordained in Rome in 1966.
While much attention has been paid to the allegations of covering up sexual abuse and of having committed abuse made against the Cardinal, it should not be forgotten that in 1997 he made history by pioneering a compensation scheme for victims of sexual abuse. Although, according to the Royal Commission, the "Melbourne Response" was "widely criticised as being legalistic and offering insufficient support to victims", it predated the national church's "Towards Healing" program and was a world first.
When giving evidence before the Royal Commission Cardinal Pell confessed: "The Church in many places, certainly in Australia, has mucked things up, has let people down. I'm not here to defend the indefensible".
While he is most widely known as a religious conservative Cardinal Pell could be socially progressive.
He opposed the mandatory detention of asylum seekers and urged a policy of "empathy and compassion". The Cardinal was a high profile advocate of interfaith dialogue with the Muslim community after September 11 and spoke of the need to "deepen friendship and understanding".
On a less happy note he was a climate change sceptic who once famously compared the call to reduce carbon dioxide emissions with paganism, burnt offerings and even human sacrifice.
Tall, strongly built and athletic, Cardinal Pell played Australian Rules for St Patrick's College in Ballarat and then went on to play for Richmond in the VFL.
A complex and commanding personality, his spiritual, intellectual and physical gifts were evident from an early age. These all contributed to his remarkable rise through the hierarchy of the Catholic church.
While Cardinal Pell may be gone it is very unlikely that, for both good and ill, he will soon be forgotten.
