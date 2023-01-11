While much attention has been paid to the allegations of covering up sexual abuse and of having committed abuse made against the Cardinal, it should not be forgotten that in 1997 he made history by pioneering a compensation scheme for victims of sexual abuse. Although, according to the Royal Commission, the "Melbourne Response" was "widely criticised as being legalistic and offering insufficient support to victims", it predated the national church's "Towards Healing" program and was a world first.

