Professor Janine O'Flynn begins as new director of ANU Crawford School of Public Policy

By Olivia Ireland
Updated January 16 2023 - 8:52am, first published 5:30am
Professor Janine O'Flynn has just begun as the latest director of the ANU Crawford School of Public Policy. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The latest director of one of Australia's top public policy graduate schools has set her vision for students to tackle world problems with "humility and complexity".

