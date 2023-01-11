Jay Vine's breakthrough time trial win has seen him rocket into contention for one of cycling's major prizes and he is setting his sights on another victory to make the world tour take notice.
Vine won the Australian time trial title by two seconds on Tuesday and the result made waves in Europe, with bookmakers installing him as the sixth favourite to win the Giro d'Italia.
The result was the perfect start to his time with new team UAE Team Emirates and he hopes to add another title to his name at the Tour Down Under before returning to Europe.
The Canberra cyclist is making rivals take notice after just two years as a professional rider and UAE Team Emirates are targeting the Giro d'Italia as his main goal.
He is ranked as a $21 chance to win the Giro d'Italia overall title, just behind teammate Joao Almeida and some of the world's best, including Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic.
Vine won two stages of the Vuelta Espana last year before crashing out and will likely be a back up for the Tour de France.
"Of course, there's always ambitions to do lots of things, I mean I'd just be stoked to just top 10 a GC [general classification] right now," Vine said.
"I think I'll take baby steps. Last year's goal was to win a bike race.
"I did that twice so that's the goal ticked. I was able to tick a big goal of mine which was to wear the green and gold already in my third year, so bigger goals are to turn more into a GC role but I just want to live this up right now."
Vine will link with his teammates for the Tour Down Under and also compete in the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race before ending a three-month stint at home.
The 27-year-old was effectively a one-man band at the national titles in Ballarat, fending for himself with wife Bre in his ear shouting instructions as the team manager.
Whatever she said worked, with Vine claiming his first national title just two seconds ahead of Luke Durbridge and after just 250 kilometres on his new bike after making the switch to his new team.
"It feels pretty incredible. I felt good all day today, nervous like nobody's business, tried giving my wife a few heart attacks last night changing things and this morning as well, but she kept me cool - it's incredible," Vine said.
"[Celebrating with wife Bre] was amazing, she DS'd [directeur sportif] for me today. It felt normal, like a club race you know out the back of Cootamundra or something.
"She was cracking the whip on the radio telling me to get my head down and stop seeing red. Certainly pays off to have your wife in your ear giving you the beans."
The five-stage Tour Down Under starts in Adelaide next week, with Michael Matthews heading up Team Jayco-Alula and the rest of UAE Team Emirates arriving to back up Vine.
Meanwhile, rising Canberra star Oscar Chamberlain won the junior men's time trial title at Ballarat earlier this week after finishing fourth in the junior road race.
The 17-year-old was 41 seconds ahead of his nearest rival and 46 seconds ahead of road race winner Joshua Cranage.
"It feels good. Obviously, after the road race I was a bit disappointed. Fourth isn't terrible but I was looking for the win, but to get the win here is pretty good," Chamberlain said.
"It wasn't too windy, it's not crazy hot, so it was pretty much perfect for a time trial.
"It's super special [to pull on the jersey], I'll be able to wear it when I'm overseas in the TT, so I'm looking forward to that."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
