A teenager allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old girl on a bus while her friend filmed it, ACT police say.
ACT police said a girl boarded a bus at the Gungahlin Bus Interchange heading towards Casey on October 4 at about 4.30pm.
A group of teenagers also boarded the bus.
The bus stopped on Jabanungga Avenue in Ngunnawal when most of the group of teenagers got off.
Two teenage girls from that group remained.
Police said one of the teenagers then assaulted the 14-year-old while her friend filmed on a mobile phone.
These two teenagers then exited the bus, while the alleged victim stayed on it as it moved towards Casey.
Police are looking for any witnesses to the alleged assault.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website," police said.
"Please quote reference 7235379. Information can be provided."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
