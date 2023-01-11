The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Teenagers allegedly assaulted girl on bus from Gungahlin to Casey, ACT police say

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated January 11 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A teenager allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old girl on a bus while her friend filmed it, ACT police say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.