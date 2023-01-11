Major Canberra roads have been blocked after a two car accident, in which a light pole has fallen on one of the cars.
Drakeford Drive at the corner of Soward Way in Tuggeranong has blocked up traffic because of the accident.
There are no injuries, ACT Emergency Services said.
ACT Fire and Rescue are on the scene and waiting for assistance for ActewAGL.
The north and southbound lanes of Drakeford Drive are both blocked, but traffic is still able to go through.
More to come.
