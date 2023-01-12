Times Past: January 13, 1987

Whether you believe, are against them or are completely indifferent, psychics have forever been a topic of interest. The Canberra Times shared an article on what could be argued as a predictable failure of a psychic.
The secretary of the Canberra Skeptics Dr William Greu had given Canberra psychic Bridget a score of two out of 16 for her predictions for 1986 made in The Canberra Times on January 9 last year.
The only two predictions she got right were that the pop group WHAM! had disbanded and that the Sydney Swans would do well in the Victorian Football League, however the second prediction had not impressed the doctor since the Swans had been heavily financed to be successful.
Some of the incorrect predictions included that Elton John would become a father, that the Pope would be hospitalised and that there would be an attempted kidnapping of Prince William from school.
In reply, Bridget made a distinction between the sorts of predictions that she made for The Canberra Times and for the popular magazine that employed her and the ones she would make in private practice as a psychic. She said that she was uncomfortable with the 12-month time frame asked by the magazine. Bridget did say that she was not concerned by Dr Grey's score since "I'm scoring well with the people of Canberra" and that, thanks to word of mouth and no advertising, she was booked six weeks in advance from people who had faith in her abilities.
Dr Grey said that it was interesting that no psychic had been able to predict such major events of 1986 such as Chernobyl, the Philippines revolution and the Challenger tragedy. He had no doubt that the Canberra psychic was "a warm, caring person" and did the people who sought her the power of good. What he questioned was whether there were any psychic powers involved.
