The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

Times Past: January 13, 1987

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
January 13 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: January 13, 1987

Whether you believe, are against them or are completely indifferent, psychics have forever been a topic of interest. The Canberra Times shared an article on what could be argued as a predictable failure of a psychic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.