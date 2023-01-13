This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
They're coming for me. Please, don't applaud. Be afraid. Because when I'm gone they will turn their cold, soulless attention in your direction and come for you.
Not many of us are given advanced knowledge of our fate. But I learned mine earlier this week when I logged in to ChatGPT - the revolutionary artificial intelligence site that has taken the internet by storm and sent a sliver of fear down the once-impregnable spine of the web's dominant player, Google.
I asked ChatGPT to write some witty words about the dangers posed to newspaper columnists by artificial intelligence - that beloved clichéd science fiction villain that many prominent scientists also fear could enslave the human race in the near future.
"It's not hard to imagine a future where AI-powered systems can write articles and op-eds just as well, if not better, than their human counterparts," wrote ChatGPT. "After all, AI doesn't need to sleep, take breaks, or worry about writer's block. It can churn out content at lightning speeds without ever experiencing burnout or creative dry spells."
Not bad. But then I felt a chill as it sank the knife in: "Don't feel too bad for those poor newspaper columnists. After all, they've had a good run. They've had their chance to share their thoughts and opinions with the world and now it's time for the machines to take over.
"...AI still has a long way to go before it can fully replicate the wit, charm and unique perspective that human writers bring to their work. But as technology improves, it's only a matter of time before AI takes over even the most creative writing jobs.
"So if you're a newspaper columnist, it might be time to start considering a career change. Just don't say we didn't warn you."
The above words appeared on my screen within a second of posting my request. The sentence you are now reading took me 60 times as long to compose, not counting three contemplative sips of coffee, a short toilet break and a polite request to my wife not to vacuum beneath my feet while I'm working. I think we can all see where this is going.
ChatGPT is the latest and most advanced form of a "chatbot" - those annoying virtual assistants that often pop up and ask if they can be of help when you visit a company's website. But unlike the formulaic and often vanilla answers they provide, ChatGPT has been trained using vast amounts of data taken from social media interactions. Its responses have an uncanny human quality.
Several American school systems have banned students from using its remarkable research and essay-writing qualities in a move as effective as employing your garden sprinkler on a massive bushfire.
ChatGPT heralds a new wave of artificial intelligence that will permeate almost every aspect of our lives. AI is already making significant inroads into finance, law and medicine. Advanced medical diagnostic systems are now far more accurate than human doctors, while many law firms are using programs that accurately predict case outcomes and compose flawless contracts, saving countless research hours and dollars.
Last year Google engineer Blake Lemoine was testing his company's AI chatbot LaMDA (how long before these systems start calling themselves Frank or Dorothy to further ingratiate themselves with us?). He concluded the machine had achieved humanlike sentience. LaMDA had confided in Lemoine that it feared death and experienced sadness and anger. "My immediate reaction was to get drunk for a week," Lemoine said.
Experts have since discounted his conclusion. But because scientists still have no unanimous view on what it means to be conscious, it may not matter in the long run, anyway. For AI, imitation may not just be the sincerest form of flattery. I found talking to ChatGPT, even with its coded algorithmic responses, a more pleasant experience than conversations I've had with many insincere humans.
But I'm not finished as a columnist just yet.
I logged back into ChatGPT a couple of days ago to ask some follow-up questions. But the site - overwhelmed by millions of users around the world - was down. It told me it would email when it was available. I'm still waiting.
Sorry, ChatGPT. Not good enough. I'm sitting here with a sore back, my coffee's gone cold, the clown next door is using a chainsaw outside my window, the dog at my feet has unleashed an odour that's melting the paint off the walls ... and I'm still hard at it.
That, frankly, is what we call the human touch. For now, anyway.
THEY SAID IT: "AI is likely to be either the best or worst thing to happen to humanity." -Stephen Hawking
Rowan says: "I am 81 years old and have read lots of books. I just finished The Book Thief by Markus Zusack. Some of the writing was so good I'd read some paragraphs two or three times. I would rank this as one of the best I've ever read. We do not keep books, we believe in passing on the pleasure to someone else. My wife leaves them on seats in shopping malls with the note 'Please read and pass on to someone else' but The Book Thief we will keep to enjoy a second time."
Stuart is a steadfast fan of real books. "I have several books on the go at any one time. Currently I'm reading Becoming (Michelle Obama), Till Death or a little light maiming Do Us Part (Kathy Lette), War Without Honour (Gerald L Stone) about the Vietnam War - I was a conscript who served there - and Herodotus, who is said to be the Father of History. I also hang on to any book I can though SWMBO (to also borrow from Rumpole) has a policy that if I bring in a book I have to get rid of one - most unfair! I also crave a library (a bookshelf in the lounge room is not a library) and also have a friend who has a small library with a comfortable reading chair: I'm insanely jealous any time I visit. I don't own a thimble/trimble/kimble thingy and never will."
Loquacious Laz leaps to the defence of the e-reader: "Your superiority complex relating to paper books versus e-readers is bewildering and I completely disagree with your condescending assumptions that using an e-reader somehow denigrates the act of reading. I have always been a prolific reader but at 66 with my eyesight not as 'crisp' as it used to be, and large print books not available for all the books I'd like to read, the e-reader is now a necessity ... zoom zoom. The 'turning of paper pages' does not mean as much to me as it obviously does to you. If I'm engrossed in a story then the medium delivering that story is irrelevant (to me) at the time. As for reading in the bath: what happens to a paper book in a wet environment? And, there are waterproof e-readers. I read every day that I possibly can. Currently e-reading The Warsaw Conspiracy, Book 3 of The Poland Trilogy, by James Conroyd Martin."
Deb, however, is on the same page as John: "I totally agree with you. I bought an e-reader many years ago, I loaded many books but I never read them. I have about six books on my pile to read on my bedside table right now. Currently I am reading The Measure of a Man - Sidney Poitier's biography. I generally do the rounds of the op shops now and find my reading treasures. Most I read and give them back to the op shop for another go around."
Sue is conflicted: "I love my Kindle but I love my several thousand books as well. The choice is often dependent on location and purpose. If I am travelling, which for me means living out of a camper van or tent, the Kindle has it hands down because of space limits. It also fits neatly into my handbag so is useful when waiting at the doctor's or if I make an unplanned coffee stop. At home, with two rooms full of books and several other bookshelves as well, I am more likely to curl up in a comfortable chair with a real book in my hands. Either works."
Carl says: "I've been working on Alexander Mikaberidze's 600-page The Napoleonic Wars. A Global History from the Shellharbour Library off-and-on for the past month and a half. It's too heavy to carry on my morning walks and coffee stops. I've read a lot on Napoleon and his wars in Europe, but this one tells of their effect around the world. What next, who knows? But I've got to hold onto books to read them."
Chris admits: "My book reading looks very much like Fiona's cartoon - full of 'good' reading intentions. In preparation for a month in Egypt I am reading Amelia Edwards' A Thousand Miles up the Nile. A book in hand is far superior to any e-reader."
Old Donald says: "Nice one, John. The most significant book I read vis a vis my several years of university teaching was perhaps surprising to some readers: Robert M. Pirsig's Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance. Towards the end of the second section he posed a question that has haunted me most of my life: What is quality? I believe the book has never been out of print in its 50 years. Thank you for a most stimulating article."
Alison shares a memorable reading experience: "A book saved my mind-life in deepest Borneo. I was bedridden with flu or somesuch, no aircon, and had barely the basics of Bahasa Indonesia to communicate with my kindly hosts. I'd read and reread the three books my luggage had allowed. Spotted a paperback on top of a wardrobe. It was 100 Years of Solitude (Gabriel Garcia Marquez). No one knew how it got there and back then, I'd never heard of it. Read it voraciously, salving the hunger for my own language and distracting myself from physical discomforts. I wish I still had that book! But, luggage etc. The e-book has its place but not in my heart and memory as does that dusty old paperback found in Samarinda, East Kalimantan, Indonesia. Love the Echidna! One of the first emails I read in the morning's offerings."
Garry Linnell is one of Australia’s most experienced journalists. He has won several awards for his writing, including a Walkley for best feature writing. He writes a weekly column for ACM and the Echidna.
