Loquacious Laz leaps to the defence of the e-reader: "Your superiority complex relating to paper books versus e-readers is bewildering and I completely disagree with your condescending assumptions that using an e-reader somehow denigrates the act of reading. I have always been a prolific reader but at 66 with my eyesight not as 'crisp' as it used to be, and large print books not available for all the books I'd like to read, the e-reader is now a necessity ... zoom zoom. The 'turning of paper pages' does not mean as much to me as it obviously does to you. If I'm engrossed in a story then the medium delivering that story is irrelevant (to me) at the time. As for reading in the bath: what happens to a paper book in a wet environment? And, there are waterproof e-readers. I read every day that I possibly can. Currently e-reading The Warsaw Conspiracy, Book 3 of The Poland Trilogy, by James Conroyd Martin."