Spotlight on PM's officials after set of transparency blunders

Why didn't the Prime Minister just announce that Greg Moriarty was re-appointed for five years at the Department of Defence in August when the appointment was made?
The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet has taken the fall for forgetting to be transparent when it already faced questions about its governance capability.
As the Bell Inquiry report noted, it kept Scott Morrison's additional ministries secret even from the impacted departments.
Stephanie Foster ran the governance group of PM&C through the entire secret ministries scandal and the re-appointment of Mr Moriarty, but as this column reported in October has since been promoted to a 'band 3.5' role at Department of Home Affairs as associate secretary for immigration.
Now David Williamson is in the hotseat and has previously described himself as a "bit of an armchair critic" of how whole-of-APS work is run.
Nobody doubted that Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles wanted the well-respected department secretary to remain through the Defence Strategic Review and the planning of Australia's nuclear submarine fleet ambitions.
But there's another implication of Mr Moriarty's re-appointment for a full term: it avoids making potential well-placed enemies of would-be candidates.
Big profile public servants like Katherine Campbell, Mike Pezzullo and Dr Heather Smith, along with former ASPI boss Peter Jennings were among the names floated as having ambitions on the role the last time it was up for grabs. All were passed over when Malcolm Turnbull picked his chief of staff, who wasn't even on the shortlist.
Whatever issue Mr Turnbull had with the candidates, it got tongues wagging.
The Secretaries Board will have more shakeup in 2023. Alison Frame joins later this month when she takes over the Department of Veterans' Affairs.
Then Dr Michele Bruniges will wrap up her extended term at the Department of Education in April.
The government will also be looking for a new public service commissioner, when Peter Woolcott wraps up in August.
Mr Woolcott can't be accused of slowing down for retirement. Beyond the APS reforms that Labor wants done, a multitude of projects watched by the entire APS like the hierarchy and classification review implementation, now he's reshaped the commission over the summer break.
Peter Riordan is leading APS-wide bargaining reforms, but we're told is likely to take many bargaining cycles to reach uniformity across the federal government due to notable gaps in conditions between some portfolios.
Joining Peter will be Helen Wilson, the former deputy Australian Statistician, to oversee workforce policy and integrity, and Subho Banerjee, who joins from ANZSOG to head up the APS Academy from Monday.
In one of her last moves as a NSW senator, conservative Liberal Concetta Fierravanti-Wells unleashed hell on an already-wounded Scott Morrison less than a fortnight before his re-election pitch.
Shocking most pundits, the former senator delivered a fiery blow to her boss, labelling him an "autocrat" and a "bully who has no moral compass".
But you'd be mistaken for thinking that might be the last we see of her in public life.
Ms Fierravanti-Wells, months after she was ousted out of parliament following factional in-fighting, has landed a job on a key Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade advisory group.
The external advisory group, which Labor promised would be "diverse and gender-balanced" in a recently-answered question on notice, is tasked with providing advice on the development of a new international development policy.
She sits on the group alongside former Tasmanian Labor senator Lisa Singh and a range of policy and research experts.
Federal court staff are not happy with the new acronym of their agency following a MOG that brought together the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia.
Not sure how to pronounce FCFCOA, staff were having naan of it and instead have taken to calling it the "Focaccia".
The agency appeared dead last in the full rankings of staff morale from last year's APS Employee Census, which makes them also the flattest agency.
There's got to be better ways to earn a crust.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm the Public Service Editor and Senior Political Reporter for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered eight budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
