Lee Freedman was once a major force in the training ranks of Australian thoroughbred racing.
However, Freedman slipped off glory road with countless feature wins to his name including five Melbourne Cups, four Golden Slippers, four Caulfield Cups and two Cox Plates plus a victory with Miss Andretti in the King's Stand Stakes in England.
He fought his way back from depression and moved to Singapore to train in mid-2017 where he enjoyed success but returned to Australia in late 2020, resuming training on the Gold Coast.
On Saturday, Freedman will be among the rich and famous on Queensland's biggest race day at the Gold Coast as he saddles up Soothsayer in the $2 million three-year-old Guineas over 1425 metres,
The father of two told ACM Racing he's looking forward to Soothsayer running in one of the big features on Saturday.
"It's just great to have a runner in the Guineas," Freedman said. "It's a huge day for racing on the Gold Coast.
"The racing spotlight across Australia is on the Gold Coast this Saturday. It would really put my name back out there if Soothsayer could win the Guineas.
"I'm loving my time on the Gold Coast. I love the lifestyle. It's relaxed just like a big country town. I've been taking little steps setting up my stable since I came back from Singapore.
"I've had to begin all over again. I've got 27 horses in work and once all the work has been completed at the Gold Coast track I'm hoping to have 40 horses in work and that number will suit my training operation.
"It all takes time but I'm happy with how things are progressing and a big race win in the Saturday's Guineas would be a bonus."
Dream Thoroughbreds parted with $20,000 to purchase Soothsayer at the Gold Coast March Magic Millions Yearling Sales last year before giving the galloper to Freedman to train.
The lightly raced three-year-old has won five of his 10 starts for the master trainer including his last three.
Underrated jockey Boris Thornton, who has ridden Soothsayer to his last three victories has the ride in Saturday's Guineas.
"Soothsayer has probably surprised me a bit," Freedman said.
"He's taken a bit of time to find his feet but he's going good now. Soothsayer has just kept on improving.
"I'm sure he'll run a cheeky race in the Guineas. He drops back to the 1425 metres after winning his last start at Doomben over 1600 metres but I don't see that as an issue.
"Boris has a great understanding of Soothsayer. There's no need for me to burden Boris down with instructions.
"We've drawn a wide barrier in 19 but with a few scratchings he'll come into probably 15 or 16. It's not an ideal barrier.
"There's nothing we can do about the wide barrier. I think the Guineas is a very even race. One would think Russian Conquest is the one to beat.
"Her first-up run at Gosford was an excellent effort. Russian Conquest has got top jockey James McDonald on board in the Guineas which is a real bonus.
"I've got a healthy respect for a few others runners who should go well."
Freedman has kept a close eye on the activity at the Magic Millions Yearling Sales on the Gold Coast this week and the sale results have left the astute trainer gobsmacked.
"It's just quite incredible the amount of money the yearlings are selling for," he said.
"There's lot of people doing it very tough financially but it doesn't seem to stop the selling of high priced yearlings.
The strength of the Magic Millions Yearling Sale this week should be good news for the other yearling sales coming up in the autumn.
There's major developments underway for racing in Queensland and in particular the Gold Coast which will be great for the sport going forward."
Bet365 rate Soothsayer as a $13 chance to win the Magic Millions Guineas on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Racing Victoria has introduced its Hot Weather Policy for Saturday's Flemington race meeting after the Bureau of Meteorology predicted the temperature to reach 38 degrees in Melbourne on Saturday afternoon.
The policy which relates to interests of horse and participants welfare sees race one beginning at 10.30am and the last scheduled to start at 2.53pm.
Gaps between races have been reduced to 30 to 35 minutes meaning the nine race program will be shortened to less than four-and-a-half hours.
Arrival time for horses on-course has been reduced from two hours to one hour prior to their race and an additional veterinarian will be on-course to monitor the condition of horses.
Misting fans and buckets of ice water will be located throughout the stables with people in the mounting yard to hose down horses pre and post race as required.
Free water bottles will also be plentiful for staff and participants.
