Why South Coast fishing is 'the best in a year'

By Ben Caddaye
January 13 2023 - 5:30am
Flathead fishing has gone up a gear this week as the mercury rises.

It's a big call, but South Coast estuary fishing is arguably the best it's been in more than a year.

