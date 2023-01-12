It's a big call, but South Coast estuary fishing is arguably the best it's been in more than a year.
Virtually every system between Jervis Bay and the Victorian border is clear, warm and brimming with bait.
The fishing has been outstanding, especially in recent days, with rising temperatures creating a hot bite for many species.
Flathead have exploded into action as the water creeps over the 20-degree mark.
Trophy fish are being caught over the estuary flats on surface lures, swim baits and bent minnows.
Perfect eating size fish in the 40-50cm bracket are sitting in a couple of metres of water and nailing soft plastics and bait. Try the last half of the run-out tide.
Remember, the daily bag limit for dusky flathead is five fish per angler.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The Clyde River is experiencing an almost unprecedented run of small mulloway.
These juvenile fish are schooling in huge numbers at times, with fishers catching more than a dozen in a session when they're thick.
They're all mostly undersized but it bodes well for the future of the fishery.
Australian salmon are abundant off the rocks and beaches. There's a massive school just south of Moruya, with anglers in the right place at the right time catching fish-after-fish on metal lures and pilchards.
The trickle of marlin has commenced, with a handful of fish reported off Ulladulla, Batemans Bay and Narooma.
Bait is plentiful offshore, and the water temperature is moving in the right direction, so it may not be long before game fishing fires up.
Trout fishing at Eucumbene remains excellent. Evenings and after dark are producing the best fishing, with fly lure and bait all worth a try.
The lake is nearly 69 per cent full.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.