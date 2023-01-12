Canberra's Nick Kyrgios has expanded his sports ownership portfolio by investing in the South East Melbourne Phoenix.
The Phoenix announced on Thursday that Kyrgios had joined the ownership group managed by United States-based businessman Romie Chaudhari.
Others in the Phoenix ownership group include NBA star John Wall and former NBA players Al Harrington, Josh Childress, Zach Randolph and Aussie Boomer Dante Exum.
It was through Kyrgios' relationship with Chaudhari that the tennis star also became a co-owner of a new Miami team in Major League Pickleball in December, alongside fellow tennis player Naomi Osaka, NFL Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes and renowned NBA agent Rich Paul.
"I am thrilled to be coming on board with the Phoenix and my mate, Romie," Kyrgios said in a statement.
"I love the vision he shared with me, and my team and I are really impressed with the organisation's accomplishments in a short period of time.
"I know there is plenty that I can contribute towards the growth of the franchise and I'm especially looking forward to getting down to South East Melbourne and meeting the team and fans and working together with the youth in the city."
The Wimbledon finalist has long professed his love for basketball, even once admitting he preferred it to tennis, and still often plays pick-up games with friends in Canberra and Sydney on local courts.
Chaudhari indicated in the Phoenix announcement that the NBL team will work on "undertaking many initiatives with Kyrgios and his foundation" as part of the ownership deal.
"I'm really excited to welcome Nick and his team into our ownership group," Chaudhari said.
"I consider him a good friend and I am proud of the wonderful year he has had despite all the criticism that has been thrown at him throughout his career.
"It has been a pleasure getting to know him off the court, he is a great person and has a great team around him too.
"His manager (Daniel Horsfall), brother (Christos Kyrgios), and advisors helped make this happen and they have done a wonderful job for Nick. We have already done a few deals together; and given his love for basketball, I wanted to make Nick part of this as well."
Phoenix chief executive officer Tommy Greer said adding Kyrgios to the ownership group was "a testament to the club's vision".
"Adding one of the most talented and biggest names in a global sport such as tennis is exciting for the club, especially given the fact that he's Australian, loves the game of basketball, and enjoyed undertaking this venture with Romie," Greer said.
The Phoenix are a newer addition to the NBL, having joined in the 2019-20 season right before the COVID-19 pandemic turned world sports upside down.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
