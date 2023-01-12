The Canberra Times
Nick Kyrgios joins NBL team ownership group of the South East Melbourne Phoenix

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated January 12 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 1:00pm
Nick Kyrgios is Canberra's greatest tennis export. Picture by Jamila Toderas

Canberra's Nick Kyrgios has expanded his sports ownership portfolio by investing in the South East Melbourne Phoenix.

