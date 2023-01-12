The massive increase in density along the Northbourne Avenue development corridor shows that increased housing density does not produce more affordable housing, greater choice of housing or significantly better climate and environmental outcomes. Densification in new suburbs proves the old marketing trick of a higher price for a smaller package.
The Chief Minister's "gentle urbanism" is a cuddly marketing slogan that provides cover for developers to demolish Canberra's garden city urban design. Walk the inner suburbs and you'll see that there's nothing gentle about this process. The rest of the world is seeking to green their urban areas. Canberra's environmentally sensitive garden city design provides a great base to build a carbon positive future but this is under serious demolition threat.
The new planning framework with the restricted supply of land and the 70/30 infill policy will accelerate greater density and deliver reduced housing choice at a higher cost with greater environmental impacts. Uncontrolled densification comes with serious impacts on existing homeowners.
The government is responsible for delivering a planning outcome that protects the interests of home owners; planning that keeps housing affordable for the majority and is sensitive to the impacts of climate change.
Government needs to take responsibility because the market is not interested in delivering these outcomes. These outcomes will only be delivered if government has the courage to prescribe them. We don't need to follow the larger cities into stultifying density.
My first visit to Canberra on January 10, 1968, a day which changed my life, was via the Brindabella Road which links Tumut with Canberra. It was a fairly rough and dusty journey but completed with little difficulty in our family's EH Holden.
So the question posed by G T W Agnew, "Why isn't there a road to Tumut through the Namadgi National Park? (Letters, December 29) should be, "why isn't there an all-weather road linking Canberra and Tumut"? The simple answer is that for more than 100 years no government has been willing to make the investment.
My mother often told us kids there would have been such a road for greater national security had World War II continued much longer. She said the road would have crossed the northern end of our farm. How she came by this information I do not know.
In Australia, building this road over mountainous terrain and deep valleys would be a significant challenge, though other countries with far more rugged terrain have achieved far greater feats.
Tumut Information, www.tumuthistory.com/Tumut-to-Canberra-Road.html has considerable information on the history of the Brindabella Road, also known as the Tumut Road.
A great many who oppose the idea of an Australian republic point to the possibility that we could end up with an elected president like Donald Trump. At present we are stuck with an unelected member of a dysfunctional British family as our head of state.
Fifth in the line of succession in that family is an unhinged outsider known as Prince Harry. If something dreadful should happen, and with our having no say in the matter, he could end up as our head of state.
No matter how much or little credence one gives to the dirty linen being aired by Harry, the fact remains this family should have no place in the hierarchy of Australian governance.
To take from the title of Harry's book, "spare us".
I can add to the description of Les the barber of O'Connor. ("Search for our Banksy clips on", canberratimes.com.au, January 8).
I started getting my hair cut by Les in the 1970s when he was upstairs at the O'Connor shops. Both my sons had their first haircut from Les. One son was not co-operative. Les was patient.
He was "a man of few words". However, with prompting, he would talk about his son. He and I had connections with the Cootamundra-Temora area, so we had another topic of conversation. He had a good knowledge of O'Connor locals.
He had no cash register or strong box. He kept his takings and change in the top drawer of a desk. I was one of the several who urged him to charge more. All I could do was refuse to take any change.
There was no fanfare or publicity when Les retired - despite his many years of service and and his "legendary" status. One day I found the shop closed. The Postmaster told me Les had retired. It was sad.
I was shocked by the article "Private school fees soar" (canberra.times.com.au, January 12) which detailed fees of up to $28,000 (per annum?).
Caring parents still see such fees as value for money and continue to pay if they can afford to do so, rather than send their child to a state school. What an indictment of our public schools.
I think of my childhood, when I went to Sydney Boys High. No fees and free transport to school. Sydney Boys High was a top educational achiever to judge by matriculation results. All the state schools offered excellent education then.
Then, after graduating in dentistry (and university was also free for me) I went to UK, where dental care was covered under the NHS.
Understandably, I am a socialist. Why aren't we all socialists?
Further to Bill Thompson's letter ("Matters of fact", Letters, January 12) with which I totally agree, Dr Orr also made the comment re mental health issues within the SASR that "... (they have not been at war for many years)".
Dr Orr should be aware that PTSD symptoms, for example, can often not become obvious for many years after the traumatising event/s.
Perhaps Dr Orr should talk to some SASR veterans and get more accurate information, instead of making random (and insulting) generalisations.
I see a flaw in the idea of allowing polluting industries to claim "credits" for supporting industries that remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.
When or if we succeed in controlling the production of those gases we will need those reduction processes to bring back the greenhouse properties of the atmosphere to the previous naturally harmonious level.
It seems like dipping into your savings to give polluting industries the chance to claim benefit for that process at the present.
David Pope's cartoon (January 11) sums up two major changes that Australians need to make to the constitution.
The Voice and becoming a republic are both about constitutional change to recognise our history, that of First Nations and English colonisation, and to grow into a mature nation that creates its own history.
Australia will be best served by recognising First Nations in its constitution and enshrining in it the ability for Australians to choose their own head of state.
"Wear a face mask, protect yourself" reads the neon sign on Adelaide Avenue travelling north into the city from Woden.
That's good advice from ACT Health, but by my observation, the message goes largely unheeded.
The pandemic is not over. A new variant XBB1.1.5, which is rampant in the USA, is now in Australia. This variant is more infectious and more immune evasive than its parent Omicron. Only time will tell whether it is more lethal.
This cycle of new variants is likely to continue.
Vaccination seemed the right course in 2021 but it was never going to stop infection and therefore transmission. For most people neutralising antibodies that could protect against the virus waned long ago, and since the current variant differs markedly from the original Wuhan strain such neutralising antibodies generated with the original vaccines may have only a modest effect.
The only effective way to stop transmission is adequate ventilation to disperse the aerosols containing the virus. If this is not possible a physical barrier is required. A physical barrier is not just any mask, definitely not a cloth mask and certainly not the surgical masks seen around hospitals.
What is needed are N95 masks as these electrostatically bind virus and can fit snugly around the face. This is a cheap and effective option for better protection.
ACT Health needs to up their education both for their health workers and the general public.
We must not forget that Cardinal George Pell was a son, a brother, an uncle, a cousin and a nephew. Above all else, these relationships must be respected. God bless you Cardinal George Pell.
In the final scene of Pell: The Drama George utters a painful gasp and exits stage right. Right on cue, from stage left, high profile ABC journalists, all smiling, skip back on stage singing the show's hit song Time for another shot at George.
When we go bushwalking we're not walking on country, we're walking on our country.
So Harry has left the Big Brother house: change the channel.
Russia is the largest country in the world by area. Why does Putin have to go to war to acquire more land? What is he doing with the land he already has? China is the third largest country in the world. And they want go to war to take Taiwan. What a strange world.
Who is denying our history when Penelope Upward (Letters, January 6) says England and Christianity are hallmarks of Australian identity. She said it herself "If England had not colonised Australia...". Maybe she does acknowledge Indigenous Australians were here long before Europeans? Hopefully she would agree recognising that on our flag is worthwhile.
Re: the funding of Trove, Rohan Goyne mentions research projects that he is undertaking (Letters, January 3). They sound rather interesting. I wonder if he gives, or is considering giving, (free?) public lectures on those research projects?
Unlike M F Horton (Letters, January 11) I think batter is a sensible word. The words batter and bowler pair nicely and they are gender-neutral. It is a good thing that the word bowler has been long-accepted and that "bowlsman" was not adopted instead.
It is astonishing that M F Horton (Letters, January 11) appears to believe all the women in that league of cricket who wield a bat should be called batsmen.
I share recent correspondents' concern that cricket is not doing enough to fend off political correctness's predations on tradition and language. Batter for batsman? Incomprehensible. Shameful.
I would like to congratulate the designers of the new Australian passports. I have never thought of my previous passports as objects of beauty. But my new one, with iconic Australian images in the background on each page, is very handsome.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.