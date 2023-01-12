The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Canberra's push for urban densification is out of step

By Letters to the Editor
January 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT government's push for so-called "gentle densification" of the suburbs is out of step with international trends to make cities greener. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The massive increase in density along the Northbourne Avenue development corridor shows that increased housing density does not produce more affordable housing, greater choice of housing or significantly better climate and environmental outcomes. Densification in new suburbs proves the old marketing trick of a higher price for a smaller package.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.