The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

John Menadue | Japanese ambassador Shingo Yamagami has a short memory

By John Menadue
Updated January 13 2023 - 10:46am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Japan's ambassador to Australia Shingo Yamagami. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

With Quad and maybe JAUKUS, Japan is anxious to recruit us and others as spear carriers against China. As Michael Auslin in The Australian Financial Review put it, "A new Quad is coalescing in the Indo-Pacific - a grouping that brings together Australia, India, Japan and the United States - and it's likely to have an even greater impact than QUAD".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.