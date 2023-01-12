In a speech at the NAB Australia-China Business Week on September 5, 2014, Malcolm Turnbull said: "For China the war with Japan had begun in 1937 and for four years she fought alone. Japan had 680,000 troops in China at the time it launched its offensive in the Pacific - four times the number it deployed to sweep through south-east Asia until they were stopped at our doorstep in the jungles of New Guinea.