Times Past: February 18, 1977

A small water-stained book bought by the National Library for $73,000 was due to be put on public view, the front page reported on this day in 1977.
The notebook from Lieutenant William Blight, master of the Bounty, recorded the events of his voyage from Tonga to Timor in 1789, after the famous mutiny. The book had recently arrived in Australia and was undergoing examination at the library ahead of going on public display.
One Department of Foreign Affairs staffer had been given the job of transporting the book from London in a padded envelope on a passenger flight. Details of the trip were kept a close secret, the report said.
"Even the National Library did not know it had left until the flight was well underway", a spokesperson said.
The prime minister of the day, Malcolm Fraser, was due to speak at the library to mark the acquisition.
The mutiny on the Royal Navy's HMS Bounty saw disaffected crew take control of the ship and send Bligh and 18 of his loyalists adrift on an open launch. The mutineers settled on Tahiti and Pitcairn Island, while Bligh and co travelled 6500km to safety. The mutineers were mostly hunted down and brought to justice.
Descendants of the mutineers still live on remote Pitcairn Island.
