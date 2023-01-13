Celebrate Summernats, it's a festival of cultural diversity

While sexual harassment and criminal behaviour are unacceptable, it's clear that a minority of Canberrans are so carried away with their morally righteous condemnation of Summernats that any vestige of tolerance is cast aside like yesterday's goat cheese frittata.
I took our two children, aged nine and 11, to this year's event and as a previous visitor (and crowd control employee of Summernats) the change from past years was notable.
There were many more women and children and in three enjoyable hours at the event I observed zero loutish behaviour and no obvious barbarians.
Yes, this was in the daytime, and I agree with The Canberra Times editorial "Errors of judgement mar Summernats" (canberratimes.com.au, January 10) that organisers should have done more to ensure that crowds and cars were contained to EPIC rather than going elsewhere to cause trouble when the cruise circuit was shut down on Saturday night.
But Andy Lopez and his team deserve plenty of credit for bringing a record crowd to Summernats; not just for the economic bounty of $35 million it brings to the ACT (which other EPIC events would struggle to approach) but also for bringing life and fun to the city at a quiet time of year.
I also note that Canberrans won both the grand champion (with a Porsche, which presumably would meet the approval of even the most snooty snob) and the driving events, testament to the many men and women of this fair city who love their cars and embrace the opportunity to show them off.
Don't judge Summernats by the behaviour of a rogue element.
Instead, embrace the cultural diversity of our modern city, including cultures other than your own.
Surely hours of crowd visitation to Braddon during Summernats have put paid to the mantra so often peddled by the ACT government and its planning consultants about how public toilets are unnecessary in public places containing hospitality venues.
We should just pop into the nearest bar, pub or restaurant with our shopping, children, pram, walker, tampons or incontinence pads and use the amenities there ("Errors of judgement mar Summernats" (canberratimes.com.au, January 10).
Cleaning up the reported "pools of piss" left last weekend in Lonsdale Street and surrounds will no doubt also eat into City Renewal Authority budgets and so reduce what can be achieved by holding more inclusive, safer, and far less raucous, macho events and socialisation opportunities.
A more civilised nightlife and fewer foul and costly clean-up jobs require more easily accessible public toilets, including after venues close, and particularly across key precincts which can attract large numbers of gatherings, or people passing through.
The aftermath of the recent Spilt Milk festival was a wake-up call.
The ACT government still refuses to provide toilets at the now four-year-old Dickson bus and rail interchange.
Moreover, despite additional community feedback and lobbying, it also considered that public toilets were an unnecessary part of recent multi-million dollar upgrade work done on the adjacent Woolley Street precinct.
The nearest toilet is almost half a kilometre away and closes early in the evenings.
Will upcoming public events to be held outside day and night in Woolley Street be accompanied by unobtrusive yet well-advertised Portaloo installations?
Several recent correspondents rightly have expressed their concern that lack of money will cause the National Library to shut down its Trove service from July this year.
As a researcher who uses the National Archives' RecordSearch more than the library, I am concerned right now that it has been shut down without notice since at least noon on Friday. As I write, at closing time on January 9 the archives' home page is running a notice which describes the outage as "maintenance" stating that it will be available again on January 9.
RecordSearch is the only way into the archive's holdings, whether the user is in the archives themselves or working from home.
Clearly the archives' notice was optimistic and clearly the archives is in as much need of support as the library, the National Gallery and, by implication in Ray Edmonson's letter of January 9, the Film and Sound Archives.
In short, minister Tony Burke, help.
Bull riding isn't remotely cruel, Felicity Chivas (Letters, January 4). Bulls are extraordinarily indestructible, are only ridden (mostly) for eight seconds a week or less and any rare injuries they might suffer are minor compared to what they would encounter in the wild or any multiple-bull herds.
Your negativity reflects ignorance of and a bias against country people; their hats, their music, and their perceived conservatism.
Bucking bulls get unlimited free food delivered daily, free board and shelter, are molly-coddled and pampered beyond belief, they get free veterinary care, free hydroxychloroquine when struck down with COVID and worms and love their work.
They are as docile as Labradors for 99.9 per cent of their existence. They would fervently wish no animals had to live their lives in a third-world country and end up in an Egyptian or Indonesian abattoir.
Bull riding is a simple, earthy pleasure, in the first world, that normally would offend no-one, except for the perpetually and professionally offended.
Stewart Bath (Letters, January 2) reminded me of the ludicrous problem I had when attempting to upgrade my solar/gas-boosted hot water to a heat pump.
I was told by the installation company that it was not possible to incorporate the solar hot water into the new system. I pointed out that no matter how cheap the electricity to run the heat pump was it would always be more than the cost of the sun.
The company representative agreed. I still have solar hot water regrettably boosted by gas.
In reference to Stewart Bath's comments on the desecration of Chifley's statue (Letters, January 9), it is unfortunate that the more these pieces of sculpture are viewed as iconic, the more they fall victim to the mindless vandal.
While visiting Copenhagen and viewing the small, unpretentious but world-renowned Little Mermaid, the depiction of Hans Christian Anderson's fairy tale, I learned it had been decapitated several times, lost an arm on one occasion and was blasted off its base by explosives on another.
One must wonder what motivates such actions.
Bob Salmond's assertion (Letters, January 7) that Australia's migration programme is a Ponzi scheme is not borne out by the facts.
The median age of Australia's population is 38 years whereas the median age of migrant arrivals is around 25 years. Statistics for 2019 show a higher proportion of recent migrants (70 per cent) were employed, compared with people born in Australia (65 per cent). Migrants compensate for the lower productivity of an ageing local workforce.
Engineers Australia reported that in 2015 skilled migration was increasing the supply of engineers at twice the rate of the education system. In 2019, Engineers Australia reported that total commencements in university engineering courses amongst domestic students had been in decline since 2015. Engineering skills dominate the top 15 occupations for permanent primary skill stream visa grants for the five years to 2019-20.
Participation in the health care and social assistance sector, particularly nursing, accounts for 11 per cent of employment amongst recent migrants or temporary residents, whereas it is only eight per cent amongst those who are not in that category.
This indicates a shortage of skills, not a Ponzi growth scheme.
With the fertility rate well below the population replacement rate net-zero migration would only exacerbate problems already evident.
Bravo Senator David Shoebridge for calling out the Defence Department's export of arms to countries with bad human rights' records including Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Indonesia.
Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles says it fits within the tight guidelines. Not very tight it seems.
The arms export business is appalling at the best of times and the fact that the global arms trade is worth $US2 trillion dollars makes it even more so. How can so much money be diverted to destructive ends when we should be lifting people out of poverty, mitigating and adapting to climate change, and halting biodiversity loss.
Well done Greens for having higher standards than merely making a buck.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.