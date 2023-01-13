The Canberra Times
Celebrate Summernats, it's a festival of cultural diversity

By Letters to the Editor
January 14 2023 - 5:45am
The fact that this year's Summernats champion car was a hand built Porsche from Canberra should make the anti-event snobs happy. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

While sexual harassment and criminal behaviour are unacceptable, it's clear that a minority of Canberrans are so carried away with their morally righteous condemnation of Summernats that any vestige of tolerance is cast aside like yesterday's goat cheese frittata.

