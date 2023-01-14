The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Kasy Chambers | Housing is unaffordable for many even though supply is growing

By Kasy Chambers
January 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been a grim start to the year for Australians in housing stress. Already we've had news that thousands of affordable rentals will be wiped from the market, that rents are surging, and that our population is growing much faster than the rate we're building social housing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.