Australian Diamonds coach Stacey Marinkovich is confident the attention on her team will shift from controversy to expectation as they look to start the year with a clean slate and a fresh mindset.
The Diamonds are in Canberra for a pre-Quad Series camp before taking off to South Africa this weekend to play in their first tournament of the year and their only international preparation before the World Cup in July.
It's a chance to have the conversation turn back to performances after off-court issues dominated headlines before and after games last year.
The sport is still trying to find stable ground after the sponsorship saga involving Gina Rinehart after the players opposed a $15 million deal with Hancock Prospecting.
The Diamonds were reportedly considering withdrawing from the Quad Series in Cape Town against South Africa, England and New Zealand due to financial concerns.
But Marinkovich has pulled her team together - minus Donnell Wallam and Gretel Bueta - to put the focus back on results.
"There's outside noise in a lot of different things and it will probably shift to expectation and around the performance we need to have at a World Cup," Marinkovich said.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"I think for me, it's all about performance. My job is to come into this group and make sure we've got the right mindset to be able to get the connection and deliver under pressure.
"Yes, there has been noise around the team. But the way in which we connect and go into our bubble, keep the focus on us, shows that we can hit standards regardless of what's happening.
"We're really focused on where we want to go and it's been a long time since any country has been able to [be current winners] of the Commonwealth Games and World Cup.
"It's not going to come easy and won't land in our lap. We understand we need to focus, drive performance and focus on the things that really matter."
Bueta will remain in contact with Diamonds staff, but requested to be left out of the Quad Series conversations to spend time with her family.
Wallam made a stunning debut last year, nailing the winning goal against England in October after being thrust into the spotlight for her opposition to the Hancock Prospecting sponsorship.
Wallam, a Noongar woman from Western Australia, said she was uncomfortable wearing a uniform with the Hancock Prospecting logo on it and raised concerns about vile historical comments made by Rinehart's late father Lang Hancock about the Indigenous population.
She was overlooked for the Quad Series, and will have to use the Super Netball competition to force her way back into Marinkovich's squad.
Commonwealth Games champion Ash Brazill is back in after missing the most recent matches due to her AFLW commitment with Collingwood.
Brazill, 33, is still waiting for an AFLW draw to determine how her sporting worlds will collide this year, but says chasing World Cup gold is her No. 1 ambition.
"I'm a self-confessed sports geek," Brazill said. "I feel like the more hectic, the better.
"Right now I'm focused on netball and we don't have a [collective bargaining agreement in AFLW] yet. So I know my focus is with the Quad Series and going to Collingwood [in Super Netball] and trying to win a premiership.
"That's the goal and then I feel like the best team is picked from [Super Netball], so hopefully I can make that World Cup team.
"Collingwood understands netball is my number one and to play for Australia has been a dream since I was five years old. So they know that's where my allegiance lies when the Diamonds come around."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.