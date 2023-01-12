The Canberra Times
China the unspoken agenda item for Anthony Albanese's Papua New Guinea visit

By The Canberra Times
January 13 2023 - 5:30am
China high on the agenda in PNG visit

Coming as it did hot on the heels of an unseemly spat between the Chinese and Japanese ambassadors over who Australia could and should trust in the Indo Pacific, the Prime Minister's visit to Port Moresby is one of his most significant diplomatic excursions since coming to office.

