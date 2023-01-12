China high on the agenda in PNG visit

Coming as it did hot on the heels of an unseemly spat between the Chinese and Japanese ambassadors over who Australia could and should trust in the Indo Pacific, the Prime Minister's visit to Port Moresby is one of his most significant diplomatic excursions since coming to office.
Another obvious reason for this is the special relationship between Australia and Papua New Guinea. Australia assumed responsibility for the administration of the former British Territory of Papua in 1904. In 1914, in what was Australia's first military act of World War I, an RAN expeditionary force seized control of Kaiser-Wilhelmsland, aka German New Guinea.
Canberra exercised those responsibilities for the next 71 and 61 years respectively. New Guinea was initially held post-1918 under a mandate from the League of Nations before becoming a Trust Territory of the United Nations in 1945. Papua New Guinea achieved self-government in 1973 before becoming fully independent within the Commonwealth in 1975.
Papua New Guinea holds a special place in the hearts of many Australians because of the heroic efforts of indigenous porters and stretcher bearers known as "fuzzy-wuzzy angels" who helped save the lives of countless diggers during World War II.
Given the most important item on the agenda for Mr Albanese's visit, which saw him become the first foreign leader to address the PNG Parliament, was the finalisation of a new bilateral security treaty, it is timely to note the first such agreement was signed at the time of independence.
While defence and security ties have been more closely focussed on Papua New Guinea's internal security and law and order concerns since independence, China's attempts to extend its soft power into the region has changed the dynamic in recent years.
Scott Morrison, the last Australian prime minister to visit Papua New Guineain 2018 when he attended an APEC summit, negotiated an agreement for a joint naval base on Manus Island with the then prime minister Peter O'Neill. That move "crowded out" Chinese aspirations to develop the port.
The Lombrum Naval Base redevelopment, which is backed and supported by the US as part of its "Pacific step up", recognises that - as was the case in the Pacific war between 1941 and 1945 - the port is "the geostrategic gateway to the South Pacific".
It is, according to strategic studies expert Professor Adam Lockyer, "ideally positioned to support offensive, defensive or humanitarian operations throughout the region".
READ MORE:
Writing in the RAN's Seapower journal he noted that: "Over the years, Manus Island's geostrategic value has not been lost on regional players, with Britain, Germany, Japan, Australia and the United States having all garrisoned forces there. More recently, there have been reports that the island has caught China's eye".
The cancellation of Mr Morrison's proposed visit to Port Moresby in late 2020 due to political unrest caused by attempts to oust Prime Minister James Marape highlighted the delicate nature of the strategic security relationship between the two countries.
The country's most immediate security challenges include tribal warfare, land disputes, domestic violence and endemic civil unrest and lawlessness. The support provided to local authorities through the Australian Federal Police is arguably of more practical use, even in the current regional security environment, than that provided through the ADF.
That said, the special attention the Albanese government is paying to Papua New Guinea, the largest of the South Pacific nations, is a clear sign it intends to keep a good friend close and to ensure Australia remains Port Moresby's first port of call for assistance and counsel.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.