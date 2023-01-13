The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra pet photographer Ina Jalil takes recognised in Asia Pacific Photography Awards for dog photos

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
January 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ina Jalil's photo of Tysone, which won the People's Choice Award. Picture supplied

They say never to work with kids or animals, but working with the latter has scored one Canberran an international award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.