They say never to work with kids or animals, but working with the latter has scored one Canberran an international award.
Pet photographer Ina Jalil has been recognised at the recent Asia Pacific Photography Awards. The Canberran submitted 10 images to the awards, one photo was named the People's Choice Award in the portrait category, while a second came runner-up in the Advertising and Editorial section. She also had a photo named in the top 20, and the other seven images received highly commended awards.
For Jalil - who started her pet photography business Ina J Photography in 2019 - the awards came as somewhat of a surprise, as her pet photos were going up against entrants in all other genres. In fact, the reason she submitted her work was to gain feedback.
"I always want to improve. The award gets judged by a variety of judges - in terms of composition, lighting, storytelling, and everything - and I thought it'd be good to submit for some feedback," Jalil says.
"I thought it was a good opportunity to learn, but also create images that I don't normally. Obviously with my client work, I go to the usual locations. I do add new locations every now and then, but most of my clients choose local locations that I regularly photograph. So some of the images that I submitted are for clients that I've done, but some of them I specifically went out to create photos to submit to the awards."
The winning of the People's Choice Award was an image of a dog named Tysone, who was staring longingly up at the window of the Remarkable Sweet Shop in Arrowtown, New Zealand.
Jalil was in New Zealand for a pet photography workshop, which she and some friends followed it up with some scheduled photoshoots with model dogs.
Meanwhile, Jalil's photo that was named runner-up in the Advertising and Editorial section was taken a little closer to home. The work was taken for Canberra pet company, Rascals Treats, at the Kingston Foreshore.
With the morning sun shining through the last of the fog that took over the capital that morning, these three dogs were giving nothing but squad goals.
"I thought this was a cool shot because they kind of look gangster in a way," Jalil says.
"We had the dogs on the lead so all three dogs were on the lead. Most people go my dog won't be able to say still, but most of the work I do is on lead because obviously the rules in Canberra are that in most areas dogs have to be the lead at all times. So I just remove the leads in the editing process."
The same was the case for the photo of Tysone in New Zealand. And the photo of Namara - the dog featuring in the top 20 photo, captured elegantly in James Turrell's Skyspace in the National Gallery's sculpture garden.
But for anyone else trying to take the perfect snap of their beloved pet, Jalil has one more technique up her sleeve.
"I make funny noises. People are always looking at me weirdly, because I just make the weirdest noises," she says.
"I've also got a few different noisemakers that I use to get attention. And I just need to get that split second to capture the photo."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
