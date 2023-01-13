The Canberra Times
Two chairlifts on Mt Perisher will be replaced by newer, faster six-seater chairlift

By Peter Brewer
January 13 2023 - 11:45am
The Perisher Six will replace the oldest chairlift at the resort, which dates back to 1961. Picture by Peter Brewer

Two chairlifts on Mt Perisher will be removed and replaced with a new six-seater called the Perisher Six, which will lift 3000 people an hour, and take them further up the mountain.

