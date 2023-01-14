Australia's Summer of Tennis is gloriously, sunnily underway and as I write this the fabled Australian Open is unfolding its dramas (every match on every court a Shakespearean play) in Melbourne and on our screens.
Because tennis is so much more than just a sport, sports journalists with their unpoetic minds, small, workmanlike vocabularies and lazy dependence on clichés ("unforced errors" - "bundled out" - "crashed out") never manage to capture the wonder, the magic, the life and death art form of the game. No. Tennis is best written about by true writers and especially by true poets.
So here to help sensitise you to the magic and mystery of what you are watching at the Australian Open is an excerpt from US poet and essayist Joy Katz's poignant essay Tennis Is The Opposite of Death: A Proof. It was first published in the Paris Review in 2021 and now the Review, conscious of the Open being underway, has just posted it again.
In this excerpt (try to forgive Ms Katz her American spellings) the poet is poetically analysing the serve and the return of serve.
"The served ball comes at your player [the player you dote on, the one you're barracking for] with rageful intent: its m.p.h. could burn a hole in a racquet head. And your player steps up and takes all the rate off it.
"Your player is your player because no other player reshapes force in quite this way, linking racquet tilt and footwork, calibrating wrist swivel by intuitive degree, coordinating approach and angle. It is as if with bare hands your player has stopped a meteor, changing certain destruction into: 'Here we are sailing on a summer afternoon.'
"Suddenly you are in an alternate present. The ball is tracing a graceful arc back over the net. It is a kind of communication, your player's return: a flirting. 'I've ignored that you tried to kill me,' says your player's impossibly gentle slice, 'and I like you.' Tennis is not only sport but spell. By changing force, your player reshapes time."
At this time of the year so many of this column's teeming millions of readers (like all of us, able to resist everything except temptation) are already beginning to fail to keep their New Year resolutions.
These failures hurt.
Now a timely (first posted on January 8) online piece by Henry Oliver for The Critic suggests a less character-bruising approach to the making of annual resolutions. In keeping with this column's psychotherapeutic obligations I bring you a little of Oliver's recommendation in his piece Self-help With Samuel Johnson of the great Dr Johnson as our role model in these things.
Where we go wrong, Oliver thinks, is that with our resolutions we set ourselves specific and difficult-to-win goals. We resolve to read that book, lose that a fixed-number of kilos, to utterly give up that specific vice.
"Johnson ... failed at so many of his resolutions," Oliver informs.
"He resolved to wake up earlier but never did, usually getting up around midday. He wanted to work harder. He was constantly asking God to stop him being so lazy - but idleness dogged him all his life.
"But we can learn something from Johnson's resolutions, despite his failures. Most of his resolutions weren't [to achieve specific goals]. They were about character and on-going behaviour. He didn't resolve to write a book, for example ... Instead, in the new year of 1747-48, he asked God to help him ... spend his time better to become more diligent in his duties."
"This is a much more sensible resolution," Oliver prescribes.
"Johnson doesn't want to meet a target, but to live in a certain way. Some days he will do better than others. Some years, too. He is reminding himself what sort of life he wants to live ... he reminds himself of who he wants to be ... this is focussing on processes not goals.
"For Johnson, the resolution was part of the system. He wanted to be good and wise. There is no goal for that. Happiness is the work of a lifetime. You cannot reach it through milestones or with a progress chart.
"That's why Johnson made resolutions throughout the year. In November 1752 for example he wrote himself a prayer to recite when he started a new area of study, asking God to help him 'not to lavish away' his life on 'useless trifles'. This is a version of having a card pinned above your desk with helpful reminders on it ..."
"The beauty of this way of using resolutions is that it keeps you focussed. You will be much better off muttering 'find something useful to do' - or, in Johnson's phrase, 'stop lavishing your life away on useless trifles' - than by setting yourself a series of goals. Goals can fade away."
Johnson never got up early or cured his sloth but as a writer he was, Oliver points out, hugely productive, and all because he kept reminding himself what he wanted to be like. This kept him on course.
Oliver's own resolution for this year, this columnist's too, is, in imitation of Dr Johnson, not to lavish any of life away on useless trifles.
But what of you, dear, trifles-prone readers?
Johnson's and Oliver's creed is all very well, but here in this comfortable, bourgeois, pampered, federal capital city where trifles are a way of life, it is sometimes difficult to know what parts of daily life are useless trifles and which are useful ones. I end on that challenging note to remind that this not a column to be trifled with.
