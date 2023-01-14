The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Policing watching outcomes from latest NSW strategy

PB
By Peter Brewer
January 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Detective Inspector Marcus Boorman. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The alarming rate of under-reporting in sexual assault matters has spurred NSW Police to further widen its online reporting options, with the ACT remaining firm this type of reporting should be confined to historical cases only.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.