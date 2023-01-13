The Canberra Times
George Pell leaves a diminished church, to successors hardly better

By Jack Waterford
Updated January 13 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 12:00pm
George Pell attends the Easter Vigil Mass in St. Peter's Basilica last year. Picture Getty Images

George Pell was, by temperament and personality, about the worst possible choice to be made a bishop, then an archbishop, and ultimately a cardinal - one of the inner circle of the church entrusted with central church administration and the selection of new popes. He was the wrong man for the times - if ever there was a time for a person of his abrasive, absolutist and authoritarian style. By contrast, intimates describe his charm, his wit and his loyalty, and some seem to think him a saint for our times, unflinching in the face of evil and personal injustice.

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

