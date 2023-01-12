The Lunar New Year is the beginning of a lunar calendar year.
Based on the cycles of the moon, it can also be called the Chinese New Year or Spring Festival.
Senior lecturer in Chinese and Asian Studies at the University of New South Wales Dr Pan Wang says the Spring Festival lasts for 15 days until the Lantern Festival.
"It's celebrated in China and in other east Asian countries like Korea, Vietnam, Japan," Dr Wang said. It's also celebrated in Malaysia and Mongolia and in smaller ways across many parts of the world.
Lunar New Year has a history of up to 4000 years, starting from the Xia or Shang dynasty, Dr Wang said.
Lunar New Year celebrations in Australia are a great opportunity for people from all over the world to learn about Chinese and Southeastern and Eastern Asian cultures at large.
"It is a cultural event of long history and of very rich, symbolic, meaning embedded in it," she said.
Lunar New Year activities include putting up decorations, eating dinner with family on New Year's Eve, distributing red envelopes and other gifts, setting off firecrackers and fireworks, and watching lion and dragon dances.
"Lunar New Year is celebrated through food, eating fish, dumplings, gathering with families, and also with friends," Dr Wang said.
"The colour red is considered lucky. So while you see a lot of red-coloured decorations, it's also a tradition for Chinese to give a red envelope to children as a way to celebrate the new year and celebrate their growth."
Although modern-day China uses the Gregorian calendar, the traditional Chinese calendar is also widely used both in China and among overseas Chinese as it specifies traditional holidays, such as the lunar Chinese New Year, the Lantern Festival and the Qingming festival.
Variations of the traditional Chinese calendar are used all over East Asia.
2023 is the Year of the Rabbit, starting from Chinese Lunar New Year Day and lasting until February 10, 2024.
Each year in the repeating zodiac cycle of 12 years is represented by a zodiac animal, each with its own reputed attributes. The rabbit is the fourth of the zodiac.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.