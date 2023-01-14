The Canberra Times
Moruya's North Head campground now home to 50 people sleeping rough

Alex Crowe
Alex Crowe
January 15 2023 - 5:30am
Justin Green has recently begun living with his aunty Sonia Wellington at the Moruya North Head campground. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

More than 50 people are estimated to be living in a campground at Moruya, as the South Coast battles a housing crisis forcing families to sleep rough.

