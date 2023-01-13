It's good to see Anthony Albanese embracing opportunities with the Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape to reset a relationship that has been neglected for too long. It's predicated on establishing a new, if so far vague, security agreement but imagines going well beyond that to redirecting aid towards physical and social infrastructure, allowing PNG citizens far more access to and jobs within Australia, and even a closer rugby league arrangement. Both Australia and PNG benefit from healthy, safe and prosperous conditions in their closest neighbour.
But more than fine words are needed to prevent a fresh round of overbearing colonialism and failed projects. And corruption, including from the Australian habit of giving that doesn't deliver any local products or services in PNG itself. Everyone, for example, wants more industry, more agriculture, more trade, improved vocational education and easier movement of workers and their families between Australia and PNG. But it must always be remembered that in a nation whose population is not known to the nearest two million more than two thirds of the population live by subsistence agriculture.
Their interests are as important as ex-colonial get-rich-quick schemes - to which PNG politicians and business have been uncommonly prey. It is desirable that all who want jobs in useful industry should have the education and training to do so. But this is not achieved merely by adding to the ranks of under-educated unemployed women and men drifting to large population centres without the possibility of finding jobs. Their sense of being left out is the major threat to national stability.
Papua New Guinea is a lot further away from Australia than it was 47 years ago at independence. Thousands of Australians once worked there. Australian leaders, not least Andrew Peacock and Bob Hawke, as well as Gough Whitlam and Malcolm Fraser were personally close to the emerging generation of PNG leaders. PNG had good friends in Canberra. Aid was generous. At least by comparison with other decolonising states, Australia had a fairly good record of stewardship and justice. There was much goodwill.
The aid relationship has changed. Although PNG has built up export income, particularly with mineral and forestry exports, PNG politicians have struggled to achieve equitable divisions of extraction income between local landholders and the whole nation. The quality of infrastructure has declined. As worryingly, the quality and in many cases the quantity of service delivery at village level - local schools, child health, health centres and policing e-centres - has diminished.
PNG has some serious national healthcare problems. We should be working, as friends and good citizens, to help PNG with this, always understanding that we are at risk if we don't. Right now, we are doing too little with TB, HIV-AIDS and veterinary threats through foot and mouth disease. COVID is a major problem, made worse by resistance to vaccination caused by fear of sorcery. Rebuilding the social infrastructure of PNG will do much more for PNG's national security than a fleet of gunboats, or a fresh battalion of bored youths with not much to do, facing problems of getting paid.
Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.
