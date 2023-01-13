PNG has some serious national healthcare problems. We should be working, as friends and good citizens, to help PNG with this, always understanding that we are at risk if we don't. Right now, we are doing too little with TB, HIV-AIDS and veterinary threats through foot and mouth disease. COVID is a major problem, made worse by resistance to vaccination caused by fear of sorcery. Rebuilding the social infrastructure of PNG will do much more for PNG's national security than a fleet of gunboats, or a fresh battalion of bored youths with not much to do, facing problems of getting paid.