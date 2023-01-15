COVID-19 is an existential threat for elderly and disabled

Every old or disabled reader should read and think about two important The Canberra Times articles. They are important despite their academic tone.
Since they lack positive recommendations I venture to make suggestions about what us oldies can do.
I say "hear hear" to Dr Blair Williams for his article "Why are these men OK with 'let it rip'?" (canberratimes.com.au, February 1, 2022) and "How COVID became normalised" (canberratimes.com.au, January 8) CT Jan 8 2023 Focus).
The first article appeared when Dominic Perrottet and Scott Morrison began saying the Christmas 2021 COVID wave (Omicron) would be mild (it wasn't); the "new normal". They reduced health restrictions, whereupon infection rates shot up in one fortnight. Prosperity theology, neo-liberalism and social Darwinism were all cited as belief systems for leaders.
The article ended with the hope things would improve.
The most recent article also deserves careful reading. It asks: "If this is living with COVID, why did we sign up for it with so little apparent resistance?". It also reminded us Anthony Albanese has been in power for over six months without taking the opportunity to "ensure the safety of all Australians".
The article gave many examples of how we have been conned. Leaders recite the same pre-agreed buzzwords, recently "the pandemic is over", at press conferences. The media do the rest. Governments also suppress infection and death data.
If you're like me, in my 80s with disability and living at home, then you should be invulnerable to being ridiculed or worse for questioning this "Emperor's new clothes" false reality. Speak up.
What a festival of doublespeak we are experiencing. Xi has "contained" COVID, Putin is "winning" the war, now we are told that Summernats is a family-friendly event and that organisers have "never seen such bad behaviour". This ignores the experience of families who came to gawk at the bad behaviour, not always from a safe distance as it eventuated.
From its early days in Griffith, Shepparton and Narrandera as the Street Machine Nationals in the 1970s Summernats has always been "A Festival of Bad Behaviour". Those towns eventually tipped the festival out as undesirable.
When the event that would become Summernats landed at EPIC in 1986 the rest of Canberra cared little for the horrific annual experience in the peaceful suburb of Watson. Finally Canberra has woken up in fright at the reality of what it has been harbouring all these years.
Given you can't take the yobbo out of the Summernats, take the Summernats out of Canberra. Send them packing like those other towns did years ago.
Has anybody done the sums on the true cost of hosting Summernats? We are told of the economic benefits but we are not told what the costs of extra police and the repairs to damaged property are.
This should be subtracted from this benefits side of the ledger. Leaving aside the personal penalty residents in the area pay as their streets, air, ears, sleep and psychological wellbeing are compromised, Canberra as a whole community needs to know exactly who is benefiting from this annual invasion.
Dominic Perrottet is hoping to be elected in his own right as Premier in the NSW state election. He says he was naive and did not understand the awful significance of the Nazi uniform before making a decision to wear one to his 21st birthday party.
The NSW Premier's words of regret moved me to do a ring around of a few friends to ask them if they would have worn a Nazi uniform to their 21sts.
They all said they would not have done so.
It beggars belief that Perrottet did not understand the terrible significance of the Nazi uniform when he wore it. I believe he is unfit to be Premier of NSW.
Last Sunday I lost my wallet in Garema Place. I was distraught over the amount of effort required to replace my driver's licence, medicare card, pension card, credit card, bank transaction card, and multiple club membership cards.
In addition there was almost $200 cash in the wallet. As a last resort, and not feeling at all hopeful, I rang the police who told me the wallet had been handed in complete with all of the cards and the cash.
Honesty in Canberra is alive and well thanks to a kind gesture by a gentleman I only know as Jeffrey. It is heart warming to know that there are people in our city who, when faced with "making an easy buck", take the high moral road and return lost property.
I rang Jeffrey to thank him and offered a reward but he refused, saying my thanking him was reward enough.
The Phillip swimming pool has not opened for the 2022/23 summer season, like last summer. This is a real issue for Woden residents as the temperatures rise this summer.
The lease purpose clause for the site requires an operating pool. Minister Berry said in March 2022 "Furthermore, in accordance with existing lease provisions for the PSISC site, the ACT government will expect the pool facilities will reopen and be available for public use for the 2022-23 summer and beyond". ("ACT government 'expects' Phillip pool to reopen for next summer 'and beyond'", canberratimes.com.au).
What is the ACT government doing to make the pool site owners operate the pool, as they are legally required to do? Is the pool an issue for the leasehold system that is in operation all over Canberra as well as for the swimmers of Woden?
It's maintenance, you know. Now recreational waterways are in the news. Potholes have been forgotten. Grass cutting, not to mention the removal of the cut grass, perhaps a whipper snipper when the gang mower can't quite cut close enough to the trees.
Street sweepers. Buses. Front gardens not complying and nature strips not compliant with local government requirements. Traffic road markings, roadside signs hidden behind vegetation or obscured by weathering or graffiti. It's maintenance, you know. Have you seen saplings growing out of kerbside rainwater sumps? Happy New Year everyone.
Re Mr Pilcher's letter (January 12), who says Prince Harry's book is of no consequence. I suggest that the matters a great deal, really matters.
My advice to Prince Harry is this:
"You are a father now. Your kids need play dates and holidays with their cousins; they are entitled to this surely. It is sad for that to be out of reach. And for which birthday will you give them a copy of the memoir cobbled together by you and a venomous ghost writer? Can you wait until their 50ths?
"Maybe you do not have the time; 12-year-olds can be very competent readers.
"Will preschool parents feel comfortable about play dates with your children? My advice is to enrol in an innocuous course that will qualify you for an innocuous job well out of the limelight.
"Then spend time cooking for, playing with and reading to those precious kids so they will not be tempted to write their own memoirs."
I discovered a real drawback with the three totally free NRMA super charges for EVs situated at Batemans Bay.
I visited Moruya last Monday and on return wanted a top up of electrons of about 30 per cent (10 minutes or so) to see me home to Canberra with a safety margin.
All three chargers were taken up, I waited for almost an hour until an owner turned up with his weekly shopping to unplug his vehicle. When I politely reminded him of the etiquette of charging (only take what you need) his response was "everyone here fills all the way up because it's free".
At other charging stations, (Tesla, Evie and chargefox) a user fee is administered to overcome the hogging problem.
I hope the NRMA ceases giving free usage so as to aid travellers passing through. I'm sure this was the original intention.
I was disgusted by the racist editorial "APS diversity is a vital necessity in 2023" (canberratimes.com.au, January 11).
The editorial used extremely poor analysis of APS employment statistics to purport that APS employees were not being treated fairly in relation to employment and promotion, and probably did so deliberately.
One quoted statistic was that although 27.6 per cent of the Australian population was born overseas, only 22.7 percent of APS employees were born overseas. These figures are so close that they cannot be used to indicate any discrimination.
On January 12 Leon Arundell wrote expressing views about the public transport debate. He identified himself as a Conservation Council Transport Working Group member. He did not consult the TWG. His views do not reflect those of the Conservation Council ACT Region which supports Light Rail Stage 2.
Dictator Dan ruled out holding a state funeral for a man who is not going to be laid to rest in his jurisdiction. It is a shame Dominic Perrottet, a high profile Catholic, chose to follow his lead.
What a small, parochial mindset so many Canberrans have. Scrap the expansion of public transport infrastructure and do something else instead? We are a growing city. The naysayers need to realise this isn't the 1980s anymore.
Bruce Paine (Letters, January 11) probably got closest to the fixation the ACT Greens have with their little red tram set. It's their toy and no one is going to take it away from them. It's tied up with their identity. The ultimate vanity project.
It is reported that ScoMo has lost his Twitter "blue tick" - whatever that means. Who cares?
To hear nursing home proprietors continually bleating of their "financial losses" one might, erroneously, conceive of them as philanthropic institutions established for mankind's good, while instead they are profit-oriented business operators sucking on the public teat.
Shouldn't Muslims have a Voice to Parliament too?
Fred Pilcher (Letters, January 12) challenged us to "nominate a subject more inane, more inconsequential and less deserving of space than the doings of a couple of former British royals". What fits the bill for me is people adding to the gossip by writing letters to the editor complaining about it.
A question I haven't seen answered in relation to the light rail being extended to Woden is will the stops along Adelaide Avenue be served by stairs or elevators to the overhead road bridges or will there be traffic lights for the passengers to safely cross Adelaide Avenue?
The Greens' history of political expediency includes having supported the introduction of the GST and opposing Rudd's ETS which led to the climate wars. They are now apparently poised to put conditions on support for the Voice. If this were to happen it would be the ultimate betrayal by a party which professes to protect minorities.
