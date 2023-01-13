Six people with COVID-19, including a woman in her 40s, died in the week until January 13, ACT Health says.
A man in his 80s, a man in his 70s, two women in their 90s and a woman in her 80s also died.
There are 59 active cases in hospital, none of whom are in the intensive care unit or on ventilation.
There were 1012 new reported cases last week, the lowest number in nearly three months.
The week ending November 6, 2022 recorded 953 cases.
A total of 148 people have died from the virus in the ACT since the outbreak began.
Of people aged between five to 15 years of age, 76.3 per cent have received two COVID-19 vaccinations.
Nearly 79 per cent of people over 15 have had three jabs, and nearly 66 per cent of 50-year-olds and older have had four.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
