The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Lunar New Year: Canberra Chinese community feels pressure of COVID, diplomatic tension

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
January 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hao Gu with members of The Prosperous Mountain Dragon and Lion Dance troupe, Brendon Lin, left, and Gordon Lin. Picture by James Croucher

Canberra's vibrant community of Chinese Australians is feeling the pressure of two years of the pandemic followed by diplomatic tensions with Beijing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.