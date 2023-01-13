Canberra's vibrant community of Chinese Australians is feeling the pressure of two years of the pandemic followed by diplomatic tensions with Beijing.
As celebrations running up to the Chinese New Year start, they have unveiled a program of cultural activities with the aim of emphasising their loyalty to - and love for - Australia.
"Members of our community are experiencing what we have never experienced before," Hao Gu, president of the Federation of the Chinese Community of Canberra, said.
He said there had been seven serious incidents of abuse, including a person being punched, since the pandemic.
"People were abused verbally and in one terrible incident someone was smacked in the face. It came from nowhere."
But Mr Gu quickly adds that these acts of aggression are exceptions: "Overall, Canberra is a very peaceful, harmonious, multi-cultural society."
He was speaking as the ACT government launched its celebrations of the new year throughout eastern Asia except Japan. This Lunar New Year falls on January 22 and the year will be the year of the rabbit, a symbol, according to Mr Gu, of longevity, peace and prosperity.
"Hopefully, in the year of the rabbit, all that negativity can go away," he said. "It's a year of hope."
This year's Australia Day will also be important. The Chinese-Australian community has organised two events: a concert at Gungahlin College during the day, and a forum in the evening on the theme of "I love Australia - my journey and contribution".
At the forum at the multicultural centre at 180 London Circuit eminent Chinese Australians will talk about their journeys and stories. "The purpose is to raise awareness of our multicultural society and also to the contribution from people of different ethnic backgrounds, including people of a Chinese background."
Mr Gu's journey was from Shanghai in 1989. He came to study at the CIT and then the University of Canberra before working in the public service for 25 years.
He says his journey to Australian citizenship and loyalty is one of many. "The coming Australia Day is important to every Australian, and we are part of that story."
He pointed out that the Chinese community goes back 200 years.
"It's important for us to celebrate Australia Day because it reflects First Nations history; it celebrates our multicultural society; and it celebrates how we are joined as humans."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
