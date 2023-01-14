Jak Willcox might as well have told Rhys Healy he better get a move on when he gets to the crease. Wouldn't want to let a good mate down, after all.
Ginninderra quick Willcox claimed 5-47 to knock over Western District for 137 in their second innings, sparking hope of an outright win on day two of a Cricket ACT Douglas Cup clash at Jamison Oval on Saturday.
The Tigers needed 81 for an outright win, and the minutes were ticking down when Healy made his way to the crease at 1-29. So the Ginninderra skipper went to work, finishing unbeaten on 28 from 16 balls while Matthew Hogan was unbeaten on 40 [49] to secure a nine-wicket victory.
Meanwhile, Weston Creek Molonglo have set up a top of the table clash after claiming first innings points with a 196-run rout of Tuggeranong Valley at Stirling Oval.
Jonathan Nicoll's 102 led Weston Creek Molonglo to a first innings total of 5-382 before Tuggeranong were sent in on day two, with the visitors skittled for 186 in reply after Ansh Tiwary claimed 4-29.
MORE SPORT
Now Weston Creek Molonglo will set their sights on a round four clash with the only other unbeaten team in the two-day competition.
Queanbeyan await them at Freebody Oval next week, fresh off a dominant first innings win over ANU at ANU North Oval. Bluebags skipper Dean Solway used nine different bowlers to get the job done as ANU were rolled for 246 in reply to Queanbeyan's 2-419dec.
Snapping at their heels is Eastlake, who claimed their second win on the trot after beating North Canberra Gungahlin at Keith Tournier Memorial Oval.
Jack Sanson [3-23] and Nicholas Kent [3-39] claimed the spoils as Norths fell for 174, well short of Eastlake's first innings total of 288.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.