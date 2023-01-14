The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Jak Willcox inspires an outright win for Ginninderra in Cricket ACT Douglas Cup

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated January 14 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weston Creek Molonglo tore through Tuggeranong Valley at Stirling Oval. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Jak Willcox might as well have told Rhys Healy he better get a move on when he gets to the crease. Wouldn't want to let a good mate down, after all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.