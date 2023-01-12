A century and double century put Queanbeyan in a sensational position after their first innings in the two-day first grade cricket clash with ANU last week.
But the Bluebags aren't counting their chickens just yet, with a flat deck at ANU North Oval set to give their opposition plenty of chances of a fightback on Saturday.
Queanbeyan declared last weekend 2-419, with ANU 0-8, and now it's up to their bowling attack to finish the job.
"ANU have got a pretty handy batting lineup as well so it's going to be hard work bowling them out," Queanbeyan skipper Dean Solway, who also contributed 69 runs in the first innings, said.
"It's definitely good batting conditions at ANU, but we've got enough variety in our attack with some quicks and good spinners."
Queanbeyan vice-captain Tyler van Luin will look to back up his century with the ball in hand, and the all-rounder will bring with him top form after representing the ACT in the Australian Country Cricket Championships this week.
"It's really good that he's been recognised," Solway said of the youngster.
"That's what our club is about, trying to produce cricketers that can play at higher levels, and we pride ourselves on that.
"We just want to keep winning to be top-two heading into finals, which we're definitely gunning for."
ANU v Queanbeyan at ANU North Oval, Saturday 11am
