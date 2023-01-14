The Canberra Times
Canberra workers need more buses, not another tram

By Letters to the Editor
January 15 2023 - 5:30am
Where have all of Canberra's buses gone? File picture

We don't all work in Civic. I haven't been there for years. It has become a horrible concrete jungle. Canberrans work all over town, and not just in the town centres.

