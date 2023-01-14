We don't all work in Civic. I haven't been there for years. It has become a horrible concrete jungle. Canberrans work all over town, and not just in the town centres.
I live in Weston Creek and work in Symonston. As a result of paying for the first tram it now takes at least three hours, four buses and five kilometres of walking for me to get to and from work by public transport versus less than 40 minutes by car.
We used to have two bus routes to our building of over 600 people. What do I expect from more trams? Nothing positive for me or my coworkers, and more reduction in the rest of Canberra's public transport system, which is clearly now designed for the young unemployed, and those with no other choice, because they are the only ones with the time and fitness to use it.
And don't get me started on the money that needs to be spent on Canberra's hospitals.
The Catholic Church in Rome and in Australia will accord the late Cardinal Pell funeral rites with the acclamation usually provided a person of his rank.
Others are already offering less flattering judgments and history will no doubt eventually write the final chapter as to whether his good work in cleaning up the Vatican's corrupt financial affairs overrules the cloud over what he knew about child sexual abuse by priests under his administrative responsibility in Australia.
While Pell was cleared of any personal sexual criminality, his failure to put justice above the Church's interests were noted by the royal commission.
I can't help wondering how he was received when he entered eternity.
The Australian public is increasingly alert to the environmental threats that result from burning fossil fuels. Many people I know, however, are unaware of the negative health impacts.
Burning coal releases toxic airborne pollutants including particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, mercury, lead and arsenic.
In Australia, this air pollution is responsible for around 14,000 asthma attacks and 800 premature deaths per year. Six of the 10 most polluted postcodes in Australia contain a coal-fired power station or a coal mine.
According to the National Asthma Council, using gas, especially for cooking, is responsible for 12 per cent of all childhood asthma cases.
The resultant air pollutants are deemed equivalent to having a smoker in the home.
The time has come for us to stop burning fossil fuels and to use clean and healthy renewable energy.
Tony Cook (Letters, January 12) perpetrates the unsubstantiated myth the tram only has minority support.
It has been policy for multiple elections and the ACT government increased its representation at the last democratic vote.
The silent majority seem relatively content with how things are travelling and look forward to a tram not featuring in every discussion about the government's failure to deliver services.
Four weeks ago, I lost the internet and, therefore, my landline phone, and my ability to print from my computer. The problem was diagnosed as the external cable. After four visits by technicians (and me waiting at home on four occasions for them to arrive), still no internet, no phone, and no printing.
The technicians have lodged orders for this work. However, the cable has still not been replaced, and the latest advice is that NBN is going to send out yet another technician to diagnose the (already, repeatedly-diagnosed) problem.
There does not seem to be any incentive for NBN to get it right.
The disdain the NBN apparently has for its customers is absolutely disgraceful.
Any compensation payable to me by my ISP cannot make up for the stress and inconvenience that has been caused.
