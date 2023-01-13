While the ACT government has come under fire from both within and outside Canberra over the approach it has adopted on recreational drug use, suggestions it is in the grip of a bad bout of "reefer madness" are wide of the mark.
Contrary to what many had predicted, the sky did not fall when laws decriminalising the possession of small amounts of cannabis for recreational use took effect on January 31, 2020.
While it is still an offence to smoke or use cannabis in a public place, to expose a child or young person to cannabis smoke, to store cannabis where children can reach it, to grow cannabis using hydroponics or artificial cultivation or to grow plants where they can be accessed by the public, the legislation sensibly recognised moderate recreational users were not automatically a danger to either themselves or others.
As a result if you're aged 18 and over in the ACT it is no longer an offence to possess up to 50 grams of dried cannabis or up to 150 grams of fresh cannabis, to grow up to two cannabis plants per person, with a maximum of four plants per household, or to use cannabis in your home.
It is still an offence to to sell, share or give cannabis as a gift to another person, for people aged under 18 to grow, possess, or use cannabis, or to drive with any cannabis in your system.
The reasoning behind the change was that the government wanted to treat cannabis as a community health issue rather than as a law and order issue.
Or, as an ACT government spokesman put it: "We want to encourage people to get the support they need through our health system and not be forced through the justice system".
This is also the reasoning behind the ACT government's decision to decriminalise the possession of small amounts of illegal drugs including cocaine, ecstasy, ice, heroin, LSD and amphetamines. The Drugs of Dependence (Personal Use Bill) was passed on October 20 last year and comes into effect in October this year.
Once that happens people found to be in possession of up to either 1.5 grams of cocaine, amphetamine, ice, ecstasy and up to five doses of LSD will have their drugs confiscated and be fined $100. The limit for heroin is one gram. It will still be a criminal offence to traffic any of these drugs regardless of quantity.
This shift to a health-based response, as opposed to the long running - and long ago lost - war on drugs, is in line with similar moves in many other jurisdictions around the world.
It also played a significant part in the ACT government's initial decision to approve pill testing services at music festivals some years ago. That, in turn, led to the establishment of a static pill testing service last July. While this was originally planned to be a six-month trial, the service will now remain open until at least August 2023 - and possibly for longer than that.
That is because, according to a report from the ANU, it has been proved effective with almost a quarter of clients choosing not to take a substance after it had been tested. Almost one in five discarded the drugs at the testing site.
This is an impressive vindication of a trial which, as an Australian first, attracted more than its fair share of criticism. It would appear reasonable to suggest serious health incidents and even deaths have been prevented as a consequence.
By working with recreational drug users rather than criminalising them the ACT government is trying to provide the support people need to manage their addictions.
This is a much more nuanced approach than the draconian crackdowns of the past.
