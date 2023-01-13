A severe weather warning has been issued for the southern part of the ACT, which does not include suburban Canberra.
The Bureau of Meteorology said that a surface trough and "a moist and unstable airmass" have combined to produce possibly severe thunderstorms on Friday afternoon.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours," the bureau said.
Areas likely to be impacted include Tidbinbilla, Jindabyne, Orange, Bathurst, Cooma, Coonabarabran, Bredbo, Adaminaby and Peak Hill.
If severe thunderstorms develop in Canberra or Queanbeyan, the bureau will issue a detailed warning.
The NSW State Emergency Services advised people to keep safe by avoiding creeks and storm drains, avoiding moving through flood water, unplugging computers and appliances and staying away from windows.
Keep pets and children inside.
The service said anyone trapped by flash flooding should seek refuge at the highest available place and ring triple zero.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Run-off from rainfall in fire-affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks," the NSW SES said.
"After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.