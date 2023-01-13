The Canberra Times
Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issues severe weather warning for south ACT, Tidbinbilla, Jindabyne

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated January 13 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:10pm
A severe weather warning has been issued for the southern part of the ACT, which does not include suburban Canberra.

