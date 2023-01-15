Stories about school fees are as regular as clockwork at this time of year, as the start of the school year comes into view, and parents start mentally bracing for the inevitable back-to-school expenses.
Uniforms and shoes, stationery supplies, laptops, textbooks - the list seems to grow every year, especially with increased reliance on technology in the classroom.
But the issue of school fees is a fraught one, even in a city like Canberra, which is generally well-served with public schools.
Private school fees are rising, like in every city, although this year they top out at nearly $30,000 - nowhere near the eyewatering $45,000 annual fees for the likes of Victoria's Geelong Grammar and Sydney's Kambala.
Still, for $30,000, you'd be wanting your money's worth, and some are right to be worried they may be priced out of the sector in not too many years to come.
Non-government schools may well maintain they can offer good value for money, but this counts for nothing if low- and middle-income families are being priced out.
There are many reasons for parents to opt for a non-government school for their children and, as taxpayers, they are entitled to see their taxes going into these institutions as well as public schools.
But, as author of Waiting for Gonski: How Australia failed its schools Tom Greenwell pointed out last week, unlike public schools, non-government schools did not have any obligations to be accessible to the community, despite receiving public money.
"If the government is not going to in any way regulate or demand transparency, fees are just going to keep continuing as they have year-in, year-out for decades," he said.
The argument can of course be put that the cost of living generally is rising, and schools can't help but be caught up in the state of the overall economy.
They don't, after all, operate in a bubble, much as many parents would like the idea of shielding children from the real world for as long as possible.
In reality, teacher salaries, interest rates for school servicing loans, non-teaching labour costs and even supplies for vocational electives like hospitality and technology are all rising.
Many schools have the good argument, like that of Catholic Education Canberra Goulburn director Ross Fox, that while ideally fees would never increase, they have to in order to "meet parent and student expectations for a high-quality education" and keep pace with the "changing funding environment".
But at what point do independent schools have an obligation to the community they serve? To the parents who have made the conscious decision to enrol their children there?
Families are lucky in Canberra to have a variety of options when it comes to schooling, but often such choices come down to immutable, individual decisions involving culture, religion or personal philosophy.
READ MORE:
All are valid, and none should be out of reach, but the sad reality is that, with most schools increasing fees by 5 to 7 per cent this year, such choices may well become aspirations instead.
Of course, all schooling ultimately involves aspiration for students as for future generations.
But the path to make it reality should not be blocked off for something as important as education.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.