The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

Times Past: January 17, 1968

January 17 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: January 17, 1968

The construction of high density, luxury home units overlooking Lake Burley Griffin at Lotus Bay was the attention-grabbing story on page one on this day in 1968.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.