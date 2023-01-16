Times Past: January 17, 1968

The construction of high density, luxury home units overlooking Lake Burley Griffin at Lotus Bay was the attention-grabbing story on page one on this day in 1968.
Decades before apartments first appeared anywhere on the lake shore, a plan was being considered for housing behind the British High Commission on Forster Crescent.
This was likely to be made possible by the introduction of strata and unit titles. The Lotus Bay plan would include a "carefully selected combination of multi-storey blocks and single-level garden apartments".
The National Capital Development Commission said this kind of development had long been in its thinking, even if a "firm proposal" had not yet been put forward.
The report explained how strata titles would "enable ownership of individual flats or home units within the one building".
"They will be easier to buy and sell since finance, difficult to obtain under the present system, will become more readily available."
Developers would be likely to meet the "luxury standards" set down for Lotus Bay, making the site a "showpiece" for this new style of Canberra living.
Instead, this land ended up going to the Chinese Embassy.
