The reports of the aged care royal commission ran into the thousands of pages.
But the findings could be summarised with one word, adopted for the title of the inquiry's interim report.
Neglect.
"The neglect that we have found in this royal commission, to date, is far from the best that can be done," the commissioners said of that report.
"Rather, it is a sad and shocking system that diminishes Australia as a nation."
More than three years have passed since those preliminary findings were handed down, and almost two since then-prime minister Scott Morrison released the final conclusions.
Billions of dollars have since been set aside in successive budgets to start cleaning up the stain that has been this nation's neglect of its elderly and vulnerable.
On Saturday, analysis of new star rating data for 23 nursing homes in Canberra offered an insight into just how far the sector, and the federal government which funds it, have to go.
The analysis, compiled by ACT independent senator David Pocock, revealed more than one-third of homes were missing targets for minutes of daily care provided to residents.
Physical restraints, a practice which the federal government advises should be used only as a last resort, had been imposed on every single resident at three homes.
Federal Aged Care Minister Anika Wells isn't shying away from the figures.
A recommendation of the royal commission, this is what the star rating system was designed to do: shine a light on shortcomings in the hope of forcing providers to clean up their act.
Sunlight, as the well-known saying goes, is the best disinfectant.
But transparency is not the only disinfectant.
As was borne out in Senator Pocock's analysis, the aged care sector is facing systemic challenges which have serious and direct implications for the quality of care provided to residents.
Principal among them is crippling and worsening workforce shortages.
An ageing population and competition from other parts of the care economy, in particular the disability sector, means the task of finding enough skilled staff to meet increasing demand and higher expectations for care will get tougher.
An interim 15 per cent pay rise for aged care workers will help. Overseas workers can play a role, too.
The Albanese government seems genuinely committed to reform.
It has allocated $5.4 billion over four years to help providers meet targets for minutes of care, and will require homes to have a registered nurse available 24/7 from July.
These are positive initial steps.
But this stain won't be removed easily.
