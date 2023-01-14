The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Aged care neglect requires more than just transparency to fix

By The Sunday Canberra Times
January 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's Aged Care Minister Anika Wells. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The reports of the aged care royal commission ran into the thousands of pages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.