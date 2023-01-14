The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

The three Canberra suburbs where rent has increased by more than 20 per cent

By Riley Margosis, Jessica Taulaga
January 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top-performing suburbs, while recording extreme price growth, had varying numbers of rental listings on the market. Photo: Stephen McKenzie

Canberra rental prices have hit an all-time high, with three suburbs, in particular, recording annual growth rates of 20 per cent or more, according to new data.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.