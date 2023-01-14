The controversial and most senior Australian member of the Catholic Church will be farewelled on Saturday after a long week of big news.
Cardinal George Pell died in Rome this week at the age of 81 from heart complications after hip surgery.
He will be given a mass at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, the same church where former pop Benedict was farwelled last week.
Closer to home in NSW, Premier Dominic Perrottet admitted to dressing up as a Nazi at his 21st birthday.
The revelation made on Thursday made headlines as Mr Perrottet said he was naive and did not understand what wearing the uniform meant when he hired the costume for his party two decades ago.
The Duke of Sussex also featured heavily in the news after his book, Spare, was released on Tuesday.
The longstanding tension had been circulating through the news since the book was leaked as the royal drama dominated attention.
In the world of politics, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in Papua New Guinea, saying he has boosted aid ties in the national interest after Australia was left in the "naughty corner" under the Coalition government.
It comes as the federal opposition said it was disappointed a security deal with PNG was not signed during Mr Albanese's two-day visit.
The trip wrapped up on Friday afternoon and Mr Albanese said he "hoped to have a signing in June".
"We were in a position where we were just in the naughty corner, unable to engage in the region," Mr Albanese said on Saturday.
"You can't engage in our region without being concerned about climate change and taking action. That's what we've done."
- with AAP
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.