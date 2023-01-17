The Canberra Times
Canberra 2003 bushfire devastation shapes today's management

Alex Crowe
Alex Crowe
January 18 2023 - 5:30am
Gungahlin Rural Fire Brigade captain Simon Butt spent the night of January 18, 2003 battling the firefront around Weston Creek. Picture by James Croucher

New technology and a better understanding of fire behaviour has changed bushfire management practices over the last two decades. As Australia comes out of the latest wet period, experts say more can be done to decrease the likelihood of a tragedy on the scale of the 2003 Canberra bushfires.

