Jack Rayner was running on a tight schedule at Stromlo Forest Park on Sunday morning.
But that's not the only reason he finished the men's 10 kilometre trial in 29:26 - ahead of training partners Matt Ramsden and Brett Robinson - to secure automatic selection for next month's cross country world championships in Bathurst.
"We're getting to Bathurst today to check out the course, see what it's like and do a few laps on it so next month it won't be too foreign to us," Rayner said following his trial victory.
"We're running on a tight schedule here, so go back, shower, get ready and head to a hotel we're leaving from. We haven't really had a chance to relax yet."
Not that he will anytime soon, either.
Rayner is heading to Japan in early February for a half marathon, before returning for the cross country world championships in Bathurst which were originally slated for 2021 - and then 2022 - only to be postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's only a month away now, the first time Australia has ever had a world cross country. The best of the best are going to be here and we're going to have a strong team, so potentially, a medal could be on the cards for the team," Rayner said.
"Obviously the top three spots were automatic, so as long as myself, Matt Ramsden and Brett Robinson got a bit of a break at some stage during the race - while settling down and not doing anything too crazy - as long as we came in the top three that was all that matters.
"I was a little bit surprised when Matt went out really hard on the first lap, so I chatted to Brett and said 'What are we going to do here? We're going to have to start chasing now, otherwise it's going to be too late'. The next few laps we were working together to reel Matt in and got him with a lap to go."
Rose Davies crossed the line first in the women's race ahead of recently-crowned Australian 10,000m champion Leanne Pompeani and Caitlin Adams, with all three securing selection.
"I've been focusing on this for a while, so happy with that automatic selection," Davies said.
"The heat wasn't too bad, we were on pretty early. It was quite slow over the first five kilometres so I thought I'd make a move, split the field apart and I just tried to hold the gap and get the win.
Australia has legitimate gold medal aspirations in the mixed 2km relay, after national record holder Stewart McSweyn and Abbey Caldwell won their trials to clinch places in the relay team. Olli Hoare and Jessica Hull are likely to round out the team in Bathurst.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
