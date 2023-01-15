Last week Canberra had another masterclass in political messaging. Beijing and Tokyo's ambassadors engaged in a sophisticated, reciprocal display of what could be dismissed on the cricket field as sledging. The diplomats' words, however, displayed the speed and subtlety of rapiers. Thayer would have understood the need to listen to both and carefully parse their words, because truth is never obvious. This the sort of critical skill left trashed in a world where our exchanges and interpretations are too often dominated by facile outlets such as Twitter. Loud-hailers barely capable of simplistically screaming at opponents become confused with genuine dissemination of intellectual information. The public sphere is reduced to the level of sophistication usually displayed by clowns throwing cream-cakes at one another.