UPDATE: The Hume Highway is now fully open.
NSW Police have closed one lane of the Hume Highway, going northbound, after a grassfire broke out in Goulburn.
The grass fire broke out at 12.45pm Sunday on the Goulburn bypass, near the cross of Windellama Road.
At 1.15pm the outbreak had burnt a 400 metre by 50 metre area on the south side of the northbound lane. Crews are tackling a 100-metre area in the median strip.
Eight RFS crews and NSW Fire and Rescue have responded, with more en route.
Police initially closed off both lanes of the northbound side of the highway and one lane on the southbound side, but later reopened one northbound lane and the southbound side of the highway.
NSW RFS is asking people to avoid the area and to expect travel delays.
Firefighters are undertaking property protection for a house just off Windellama Road.
NSW Fire and Rescue Goulburn captain Chris Corcoran says the fire is now between six and eight hectares.
"It is on both sides of the highway and on the south side, it is 250m away from a house," he said.
One of the challenges on the eastern side of the highway, is that there is an area of long grass which RFS crews are trying to get around.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler said crews were getting a bulk water carrier from a local earth moving contractor.
Resident Trent Douglass watched on as NSW Fire and Rescue undertook property protection near his home.
He said he was not too worried and felt the firefighters had it under control.
He also put sprinklers up around his home and is clearing up any loose leaf litter.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.