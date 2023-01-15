The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

Times Past: January 16, 1988

January 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: January 16, 1988

Before there was tap and go or Apple Pay, the only way to pay bills was by cheque, credit card or the original transaction material - notes and coins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.