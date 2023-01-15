Times Past: January 16, 1988

Before there was tap and go or Apple Pay, the only way to pay bills was by cheque, credit card or the original transaction material - notes and coins.
On this day in 1988, The Canberra Times reported on an incident for Peter and Sheila Sendall, of Chifley, who tried to pay a bill at their local post office at Mawson.
Mr and Mrs Sendall were thrifty folk and took their collection of coins all ready to pay their telephone bill.
On the Thursday that Mrs Sendall went to the post office she had $93 in $1 coins, $3.50 in 50c pieces, $23 in 20c pieces and $14.50 in 10c pieces.
She had notes that made up the rest of the $300 bill.
The issue was, the post office wouldn't take the coins.
Mrs Sendall was told to go to the bank and have them either wrap the coins or exchange them for notes.
Turns out that Mrs Sendall was a victim of the Australian Currency Act.
The Act puts a limit on the amount of coins that are deemed to be legal tender.
The amounts accepted as legal tender are; $10 in $1 coins, $5 in 5c, 10c, 20c or 50c coins and (if anyone was to still use them) only 20c in 1 or 2c pieces.
Amounts tendered for payment of bills beyond those limits can legally be refused.
Mr Sendall said he had never heard of the Act and found it absurd that the limits were so low, particularly for $1 coins.
"We may as well not have introduced a $1 coin if this sort of thing can happen," he said.
" I went into the local Chifley Post Office agency later and the woman there said that she would have accepted the coins.
"It seems if you run into an officious person, you can be put to all sorts of inconvenience."
In 2022, Canberra saw the removal of a lot of cash transactions due to the pandemic.
Most people now have their money virtually in their phone or smart watches.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.